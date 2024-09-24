Great Southern Livestock: Supporting farms big and small

At Great Southern Livestock, Rob and Jacinta Sibley bring over 25 years of experience in the livestock industry, offering a comprehensive range of services tailored to both sheep and cattle handling. From mustering, drenching, and vaccinating to weaning, tagging, and protocol management, they cover it all with precision and care. Whether you need help with weaner education for cattle, temporary farm management, or labour hire, their team is equipped to handle your needs.

Great Southern Livestock (GSL) have successfully supported both small family farms and large corporate operations across Western Australia. Rob says, “Our first ever clients 5 years ago were a small family farm in the great southern, and we are forever grateful to them for giving us a go. We still have those clients today, and as word of mouth grew, we ended up with over 100 clients on our books. We were then approached by a major corporate cattle business to cover an area of work from Margaret River to Geraldton with their 9 properties.

“We have now been serving this business for the past 5 years, and extended our services to other corporate cattle businesses, which sees us also inducting cattle in major feedlots. We have managed to keep our small family farm clients happy during this growth, and even with the decline in sheep numbers, we are still going strong.”

Rob’s deep-rooted passion for the industry is evident in his commitment to training and the quality of his team, including their working dogs and horses. Jacinta says, “Management of staff began 18 years ago for Rob — he believes in his team and training on the job. We have seen firsthand what a positive attitude, good culture, and hands-on stock training can do for our employees. We find low stress stock handling the best method for the livestock.

“Rob has trained dogs and horses as a side hobby since he was 16 years old, and the years of trials and tribulations have paid off. With a team of 9 working dogs and multiple international polocrosse representations under his belt, if horses and dogs are what the farmer wants on his cattle, then this is no problem at all.”

Through this growth period, GSL have still been able to manage building and maintaining strong relationships with their clients. Jacinta says, “We like to make sure we stay in touch with our local areas and clients, and we get the whole family involved where we can.

“We don’t often have to advertise too much, as the bush telegraph is the best form of advertising. We have a great relationship with all our clients — often if school holidays are on during busy times, our kids and theirs are all helping too!”

For more information or to inquire about services, contact Great Southern Livestock, Rob – 0418 694 340, Jacinta – 0405 428 510.