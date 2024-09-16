Win tickets to Shrek the Musical!

Shrek The Musical is a multi-million dollar internationally acclaimed live broadway show, brought exclusively to Western Australia by the renowned Showcase Entertainment Group.

Everyone’s favourite ogre along with his eccentric fairytale friends will take centre stage at Perth’s Crown Theatre, along with regional shows at the Albany Entertainment Centre, Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre and Mandurah’s Performing Arts Centre.

This monster adventure takes audiences to a kingdom far, far away that has been turned upside down. An unsightly, but loveable, ogre arrives to rescue a strong-willed princess. Add in a talkative overbearing donkey, a “short” tempered villain, an attitude-laden cookie, and over a dozen other fairytale misfits – and you’ve got a hilarious situation that only a true hero can fix. Luckily, our brave knight in shining armour, Shrek, is here to save the day!

The spectacular live broadway production showcases the TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) version of the show, runs for 2 hours with an interval making it accessible for the entire family to enjoy. Since its debut in 2008, Shrek The Musical has captivated audiences in lands far, far away, including the US, UK, Asia, Canada, South America, Middle East, & New Zealand!

This unforgettable school holiday experience will blow your mind as Shrek takes ogre Western Australia!

The Northern Valleys News is pleased to be giving away 2 x family passes to the 2:30pm show on Thursday, 3rd of October at Crown Perth.

Show Length:

Approximate Running Times:

Doors – 30 minutes prior to start

Act 1 – 50 minutes

Intermission – 20 minutes

Act 2 – 50 minutes

Recommended Age Group:

4 years and over.

Infants under 4 years are admitted free, but must be seated on their carer’s lap for the duration of the performance.

All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied and seated alongside an adult from the same ticket transaction.

Warnings:

This production contains strobe effects, theatrical haze and lighting effects

You can purchase tickets to Shrek the Musical here.

Competition is open until 12pm on Monday 30 September.