Saturday 14 September should be a fun day in Bullsbrook with something for all ages at Bullsbrook Goes Green! Volunteers from the Bullsbrook Residents and Ratepayers Assoc Inc and Bullsbrook Landcare (NSLCDC) are working hard to bring this event together, and have funded many activities to enable families to enjoy a low cost experience. This event has also been supported by the City of Swan.

Bullsbrook Goes Green will run from 9 am to 2 pm at Ethel Warren Bullsbrook Community Centre (EWBCC), Pickett Park, Bullsbrook Community and Sports Association and surrounding areas. We have organised a number of activities, guest speakers, presentations, and stalls which will equip residents with the knowhow to live more sustainably. Here’s a taste of the activities and workshops – something for everyone:

• Permaculture with Tan Fowler – workshop 9.30 am and Firewise gardening 11.30 am.

• Bullsbrook Poultry Club – Backyard chooks 9.30 am onwards.

• Kanyana will be attending with some of their beautiful native animals for an up close and personal experience 10 am to 12 pm Pickett Park Hall.

• Dean from Carnaby’s Crusaders will introduce you to his educational, endangered Carnaby’s and Forest Red Tailed Cockatoos from 9 am and talk at 10.30 am at EWBCC.

• Chittering Wildlife Carers will be there to provide face painting as well as educate on what to do if you find an injured animal – Wildlife First Aid kits for sale Pickett Park.

• Perth Reptile Co will bring some slithering critters and workshop on Snake awareness and first aid 11 am Pickett Park Hall.

• Meerilinga and Bullsbrook Community Kindy will combine to present pre-loved children’s clothes and toys, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm – Pickett Park Hall.

• Bullsbrook Community Men’s Shed will be happy to talk to new members and bring along some show and tell – look out for their Bee Hotels – EWBCC.

• Make a Frog Hotel to re-wild your garden – 9.15-10.15 am – materials supplied 1 x family EWBCC – Children’s Play area.

• Children’s Story Times and much more – Frog story and activities from 10.30 am EWBCC Library.

• Meet a young author who has published a story! – Story time with Gracie 1 pm EWBCC.

• Youth Action for Wildlife: Learn about owl friendly policy, rodenticides and how this affects the owl populations. Owl pellet dissection with Poppy 12-1.15 pm EWBCC.

• How to take the best photos on your mobile phones 10.30-11.30 am and then practise what you have learnt during a nature walk 12-1 pm EWBCC.

• CWA Swap Meet and Mini Markets – (Christmas isn’t far away!) 9 am until 1.30 pm BC&SA.

• Sausage Sizzle and Cake Stall – 9 am to 1 pm until sold out BC&SA.

• Bullsbrook Community Garden – wicking bed demo – grass between EWBCC & BC&SA.

• Native plant sale – 9-11 am.

• City of Swan Clothes Swap (Adults) – Register via City of Swan Thinking Green 11 am to 1pm –Why buy new! EWBCC.

• Sassy Stitches – Sewing and alterations advice by Helen – EWBCC.

• City of Swan Botanical Dyeing workshop – Register via City of Swan Thinking Green 10 am to 12 pm – EWBCC.

• City of Swan Recycling Truck and “Kermit” will be in attendance – learn about recycling and kids can have a go at tipping a bin to the truck! Pickett Park

• Coffee Van 8.30 am to 11 am Pickett Park

• Perth PARKOUR comes to Bullsbrook! Two Parkour sessions will run 10 am 11.30 am and 12 pm to 1.30 pm One session specifically for 12 years to 18 years. Positions are limited to 16 people per session. Sign up at the Bullseye Youth marquee near the Skate Park.

Places for the talks/workshops may be limited, be early to avoid disappointment.

We have received assurance that the Tarmac Rally, which will be in the area on the 14 September after 2.30 pm, should not affect the event. We look forward to seeing you at Bullsbrook Goes Green – run by the community for the community!