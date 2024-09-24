Do you know what the Bullsbrook Residents and Ratepayers Association does?

Anne Janes, President, Bullsbrook Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc.

And why should the community care?

BRRA was formed following a period without a community advocacy group. The Bullsbrook Progress Association, which had operated successfully for many years, had unfortunately folded a few years before.

It became evident to a group of Bullsbrook residents that there WAS a need for a community group to advocate for our growing population and ensure some protection and awareness for sensitive environmental issues (in conjunction with Bullsbrook Landcare (North Swan LCDC).

These residents were also very aware of the State Government’s plans to expand residential and industrial development through the north east corridor.

BRRA was created as a cohesive, collective voice for the Bullsbrook Community. The Bullsbrook community needs to be taken seriously and have the opportunity to comment on development via a credible Association willing to learn the FACTS and work with ALL levels of Government. Through informed work and effective communication, BRRA has become a respected organisation. BRRA is invited to sit at the table and it has effectively advocated for the community.

Many people have been involved over the years as Committee members and General Members. Their work is to be commended. Some are sadly no longer with us or have moved away from Bullsbrook.

There is a need for the Bullsbrook Community to decide whether they want BRRA to continue. The model/name may change but without a credible organisation the Bullsbrook Community is without a collective voice.

Honestly, I don’t know why, but some like to undermine and BRRA has had its critics. It’s not possible to please or solve problems for everyone. Accusations of being in the pockets of Developers and Politicians are always disappointing. In reality, regardless of your personal and political views you must work and negotiate with those in positions of influence, who have been elected. That is democracy! Threatening and bullying does not achieve a good outcome and closes more doors than it opens.

It is now up to the community whether BRRA is to continue. Yes, there is a level of responsibility, which is a requirement of any community group.

In my view, it would a terrible shame to lose the momentum achieved so far but perhaps you have to lose it to miss it?

Understandably, new committee members would run things differently and that is a good thing. The legacy is a sound one but organisations need fresh energy and ideas to keep them relevant. If you would like to learn more or receive a membership form, contact brra.president@gmail.com.

The BRRA AGM will be held on Monday 14 October, 7 pm EWBCC. All positions will become vacant. Training/assistance provided if required.