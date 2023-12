A delicious drink always makes things a bit more special. This non-alc Made by Araluen is pretty and refreshing – perfect with prawns.

Step 1: In a cocktail shaker mix 2 teaspoons lime cordial, 2 teaspoons strawberry syrup with ice.

Step 2: Shake and pour into glass.

Step 3: Top with mineral water.

To make berry syrup: Boil 1 cup of berries (any type) with 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup water, then blend in a food processor or Nutribullet.