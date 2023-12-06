A whole ham leg on the bone makes a fantastic Christmas centrepiece, however, if you’re looking for a simpler (and smaller) option this baked ham has a similar effect to the spiral cut hams popular in the US through the holidays and also has a wow factor.

You’ll need:

• A large nugget ham 2-3 kilos. I used a Kusha Hill Pork nugget ham prepared by Northern Valleys Quality Meats.

• 1/2 a jar of citrus marmalade. I used Koojedda country Citrus and Whisky

• 1 tablespoon of mustard. I used Fire Cider mustard Made by Araluen

• 1/2 cup of honey.

• 1/2 cup of brown sugar.

• Ground black pepper

• Sliced oranges

• Cloves and spices – cinnamon & ginger work well

Method

Remove ham from fridge and allow it to rest in a bath of warm water for at least an hour while you make up the glaze.

Combine the marmalade, mustard, honey and sugar in a small saucepan and gently heat to combine.

Preheat oven to 120 degrees. Remove ham from bath and pat dry. Place the ham in an oven bag or tightly cover with tin foil and bake for approx. 1 hour.

When heated through, remove from the oven and unwrap/unbag.

Using a sharp knife, cut slices about half a centimetre thick, almost 3/4 of the way through the ham. Leave a core to hold the ham together (in the US they literally cut the ham in a spiral around the centre bone).

Place orange slices in between the ham slices (I did every second slice) and pin the ham back together with skewers. Pour half of the glaze over the ham and place back in oven. Turn up oven to 190 degrees and bake uncovered for 5 minutes. Withdraw from oven and add the remaining glaze, and bake for a further 10 minutes. The glaze should be nice and sticky. remove from oven and cover with a loose tent of foil until serving.