Raw cranberry cheesecakes

This delicious raw ‘cheesecake’ is packed with nuts and cranberries and is gluten free, dairy free and vegan. It also tastes amazing! I froze in a loaf tin and cut up to make tiny presents – but moulds also work well with this recipe.

You’ll need:

Base:

1/2 cup almonds

6 medjool dates, pitted

1/4 cup dried cranberries

Top layer:

1 cups cashew butter

3 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp honey

6 tbsp coconut oil, liquefied

2 tbsp coconut yogurt

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Step 1: Process almonds , cranberries dates in a food processor.

Press down into the base of tin, about 1 cm thick. Place in the freezer while working on the next step.

Step 2. Blend all cheesecake layer ingredients in a power blender until smooth.

Remove cake pan from freezer. Spoon top layer onto the base layer and tap tin a few times to remove any air bubbles. Return to freezer.

Step 3: To serve, cut into squares with a hot knife and decorate! I dusted with strawberry powder and ‘ribbons’

Step 4. Freeze for 5 hours or overnight.

Thaw out on the counter for 5-10 before serving, and return any leftovers to freezer within half an hour.