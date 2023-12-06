Raw cranberry cheesecakes

This delicious raw ‘cheesecake’ is packed with nuts and cranberries and is gluten free, dairy free and vegan. It also tastes amazing! I froze in a loaf tin and cut up to make tiny presents – but moulds also work well with this recipe.
You’ll need:
Base:
1/2 cup almonds
6 medjool dates, pitted
1/4 cup dried cranberries
Top layer:
1 cups cashew butter
3 tbsp lemon juice
3 tbsp honey
6 tbsp coconut oil, liquefied
2 tbsp coconut yogurt
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 cup dried cranberries
Step 1: Process almonds , cranberries dates in a food processor.
Press down into the base of tin, about 1 cm thick. Place in the freezer while working on the next step.
Step 2. Blend all cheesecake layer ingredients in a power blender until smooth.
Remove cake pan from freezer. Spoon top layer onto the base layer and tap tin a few times to remove any air bubbles. Return to freezer.
Step 3: To serve, cut into squares with a hot knife and decorate! I dusted with strawberry powder and ‘ribbons’
Step 4. Freeze for 5 hours or overnight.
Thaw out on the counter for 5-10 before serving, and return any leftovers to freezer within half an hour.