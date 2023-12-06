Figgy pudding

With figs abundant throughout the region in December this is a traditional style English recipe which actually works with our in-season produce! We used frozen fig pulp and fresh figs from local fig grower John Butler which, along with Berry Sweet raspberries, are available at the Northern Valleys Locavore Store

You’ll need:

2 cups fig pulp

1 cup chopped pitted dates

2 cups water

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup butter softened

1 cup dark brown sugar

2 eggs

2 tablespoons dark rum

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon baking powder

An espresso coffee

1/2 cup butter for toffee sauce

1 cup dark brown sugar for toffee sauce

A Bundt tin

Fresh fruit to garnish

Method