With figs abundant throughout the region in December this is a traditional style English recipe which actually works with our in-season produce! We used frozen fig pulp and fresh figs from local fig grower John Butler which, along with Berry Sweet raspberries, are available at the Northern Valleys Locavore Store
You’ll need:
- 2 cups fig pulp
- 1 cup chopped pitted dates
- 2 cups water
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 cup butter softened
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoons dark rum
- 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- An espresso coffee
- 1/2 cup butter for toffee sauce
- 1 cup dark brown sugar for toffee sauce
- A Bundt tin
- Fresh fruit to garnish
Method
- Boil water and dried fruits in a saucepan for five minutes, then remove from heat and add baking soda. (This will froth up.) Set aside to cool then, puree in a food processor to form a smooth paste.
- Preheat oven to 190 deg C.
- Cream butter and brown sugar. Add eggs and coffee, beating to combine. Continue beating while you add cooled fruit mixture.
- In a separate bowl, sift together flour, cinnamon, and baking powder. Gently fold the flour mixture into the fruit batter. Avoid over mixing.
- Grease one large Bundt-style pan with butter. Fill with batter about 2/3 full. Place the figgy pudding cooking vessel in a large baking dish and fill the dish with hot water, about 1/2 way up the sides of the pudding dish. Bake for 25-30+ minutes. The figgy pudding is done when a skewer inserted in the thickest part of the pan reveals a moist crumb. DO NOT OVERCOOK. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.
- Before serving, bring 1/2 cup of butter and 1 cup of dark brown sugar to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil 2-3 minutes, thickening slightly. Remove from heat. Carefully remove figgy pudding from tin onto serving platter. Pour “toffee” sauce over the top and garnish with fruit.