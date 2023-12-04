Black Barley Salad

Black Barley is a delicious ancient grain that is low GI and contains high amounts of protein, fibre, vitamin B6 and phosphorus. It offers a nutty taste and unique texture.

Black Barley Australia was founded by Roger Duggan when he sourced 160grams of ancient grain from University seed banks. In 2016 Roger collaborated with the then Department of Agriculture to expand the volume of seed under quality assurance standards at their research station in Western Australia. Roger Duggan now grows the grain on his family property in New Norcia, and you can buy the end product at the Northern Valleys Locavore Store in Bindoon or online at www.nvls.com.au

Ingredients:

1 cup black barley

1/2 red onion,

1 baby cucumber

1 punnet cherry tomatoes

Olive oil

Lemon juice

200 g baby spinach,

1 avocado

100 g feta

Small bunch of mint

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

Rinse one cup of black barley and place in a saucepan. Cover with enough cold water to rise about 4 cm above the grain. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer with the lid on. Simmer gently until the water has been absorbed, and turnoff the heat when airholes appear through the cooked grains.

Rinse under cold water to remove any excess starch. Fluff with a fork and turnout into a large flat bowl. Allow to cool.

Finely slice red onion and toss through the grain with lots of lemon juice and a good glug of olive oil.

Chop cucumber, tomatoes, and some mint and add to the mix with baby spinach.

Crumble half a packet of feta over the top and lightly mix. Slice avocado and place on top with the rest of the mint. Add salt, and pepper to taste.