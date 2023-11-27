Strawberry and Chocolate Marshmallow Slice

Here we have one version of an old recipe made in many different parts of the French countryside wherever strawberries grew in abundance. The women made many different variations of a recipe using strawberries to make a dessert, cake or slice, taste more delicious than the next door neighbour could make.

So here I have made this strawberry, chocolate and marshmallow slice which can also be made as a gluten free slice by substituting the plain flour with gluten free flour.

INGREDIENTS

Base:

60 g desiccated coconut

230 g plain flour (or gluten free flour)

140 g brown sugar

200 g melted butter

Strawberry jam:

500 g strawberries cut into pieces

280 g sugar

3 tblsp lemon juice

1 grated green apple

Marshmallow:

160 ml warm water (plus and extra 125 ml set aside)

3 tbsp gelatine powder

330 g caster sugar

230 g glucose syrup or liquid glucose.

Topping:

250 g melted dark chocolate

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Put flour, sugar, coconut and butter in a bowl and combine well. Press into a prepared baking tray, 22cm x 34 cm, and bake for about 18 minutes.

To make the jam, cook the jam ingredients over medium to high heat for about 15 minutes and be sure to keep stirring it until thick. Cool off and then spread it over the cooled base. Put it in the fridge while working with the other layer.

To make the marshmallow, put the warm water into a bowl, sprinkle the gelatine over it and stir with beater to combine. Set aside. Place the glucose, sugar and extra water into a saucepan and cook over a medium heat, stirring till sugar has dissolved.

Turn up the heat and cook for 5-7 minutes without stirring. With the electric mixer on a high speed, slowly pour the hot sugar syrup into the gelatine mixture. Beat for about 4 or 5 minutes until thick.

Working quickly, pour the mixture over the jam layer and spread evenly. Refrigerate for 10 minutes until firm.

Place the chocolate and oil in a small bowl over hot water and melt, then pour over the marshmallow and refrigerate till set. Cut into squares to serve.