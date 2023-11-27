Lemon myrtle shortbread

Heather Salter

This delicious shortbread has a delicious hint of lemon from the lemon myrtle.

INGREDIENTS:

250g Butter

125g Caster Sugar

125g Cornflour

250g Plain Flour

1 tablespoon lemon myrtle

Extra caster sugar

METHOD

1. Cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

2. Add lemon myrtle and flours

3. Mix until combined

4. Turn out onto floured board

5. Wrap in cling film and refrigerate for 30 mins

6. Roll out mixture on floured board to 1 cm thick

7. Cut into shapes with cookie cutter and place on baking tray evenly spaced.

8. Bake for 15-20 mins at 160 degrees C, until lightly golden

9. Sprinkle with extra caster sugar and place on rack to cool.

Lemon Myrtle is probably the best-known of the Australian bush food. It is a rainforest herb that has a flavour resembling lemon, lemon-grass and lime.

This useful herb can be used in desserts and also with fish, chicken and fantastic in Asian style dishes, as it can be substituted for lemon, lemon grass and kaffir lime leaves.