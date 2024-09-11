Asparagus risotto

Asparagus is in season in the Northern Valleys and we are lucky enough to have our very own asparagus producer, Wootra Farm in Bindoon. Angela and John McGahern are the new owners of Wootra Farm, previously owned by Peter and Colleen Osborn. Their son Josh has taken over the asparagus, and despite a terrible accident recently, Josh is back up and about and picking asparagus for us at the Locavore Store. We sure hope you will support this lovely family by choosing Wootra Farm asparagus whenever possible!

Ingredients

500g Arborio rice

1/2 red onion

clove of garlic

300g fresh asparagus, cut in pieces

500ml vegetable stock

50ml extra virgin olive oil

50g grated parmesan cheese

Salt and back pepper to taste

Method

Rinse the rice and set aside.

Pour stock into a pot and gently heat.

Finely chop onion and garlic and fry off in a pan with olive oil.

Add the rice and cook, stirring constantly until the rice is translucent.

Slowly add the stock in batches, stirring and ensuring it does not catch. Cook until the rice has absorbed the liquid and is plump and soft. Add the asparagus just before you turn off the heat and stir through. If the asparagus is nice and fresh is will blanch enough without losing flavour. Season with salt and pepper, and add the grated parmesan cheese (or Romano).

Serves 8.