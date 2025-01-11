Roxanne’s Dance Workshop celebrates 20 years at the Perth Christmas Pageant

Students from Roxanne’s Dance Workshop shone brightly as they celebrated their 20th year participating in the Alinta Energy Perth Christmas Pageant on December 7!



This was the group’s first year of going all out with new sparkly Christmas-themed costumes, which were a hit with both the students and their families.



The Christmas Pageant, a beloved fixture in the festive calendar, was televised on Channel 7 after the event, with a second screening on Christmas Day, and the kids loved trying to spot themselves on TV!



The Roxanne’s Dance Workshop crew also make an end-of dance-year weekend of it by all staying at Crowne Plaza Hotel and having fun together after the pageant.



Roxanne’s Dance Workshop has been running fun dance, acro, and tap classes for tinys to teens for the past 27 years. Their performances are a much-loved fixture in the community, lighting up local events with their energy and talent.



Weekly classes are held in Gingin, Bindoon, Moora and Lancelin. If you are interested in finding out more about joining the RDW Crew please email roxannesdance@bigpond.com or find them Facebook and Instagram @roxannesdanceworkshop.