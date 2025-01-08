Flight of fancy

To stroll through one of the five free-flight aviaries at Limestone Park in Gingin is to wander a whimsical wonderland of chattering finches, perky parrots, serene doves, and magnificent macaws. Lush gardens and koi-filled ponds evolve effortlessly from tropical oasis, to wetland, to outback bush-scape – complete with shrieking cockatoos keen for cashews and cuddles. It’s easy to imagine this little bubble of paradise has magically erupted, however, in truth it is the culmination of years of clever construction and hard work, coupled with an eye for elegance that has created Gingin’s latest and most unusual attraction.



As a helicopter pilot, Mike Agnew enjoyed a bird’s eye view of the best farms in the state, and he recalls noting the historic Limestone Park several years before he and his wife Maria made it their home.



“From the air it was green all year round! When I saw a property in Gingin come up for sale, I recognised it and said to Maria, ‘I reckon it’s worth a look!’” They settled on the property just before Christmas in 2004, and Mike says the grass was still green in January.



The fertile ground following Gingin Brook had grown no less than five Derby winners when it was owned by Sir Ernest Lee-Steere and run as a thoroughbred stud from the 1940’s until the late 90’s. When the Agnew’s bought the property, it was in dire need of love to bring it back to its former glory – and Mike and Maria have done just that, plus a little more. After 20 years, and at the insistence of fond friends, they have made the generous decision to open the picturesque property to the public, and share their marvellous menagerie with visitors. Naturally, they have built a café to complete the experience.

Maria and Meg Agnew feed a flock of cockatiels at Limestone Park Botanical Aviary and Cafe.



Although Mike says he was always fond of birds, the idea to build the massive aviaries – which in total cover over 1800m2 of land – was never an end goal, but rather a flight of fancy which took shape over several years, growing alongside Mike and Maria’s four daughters, Emily, Matilda, Anna, and Meg, while Mike was running his earthmoving business.



“We’ve always loved collecting and creating, and I suppose it started with the frames I got from an old piggery. Then we thought it would be nice to have a pond. Then, well, we put fish in it – and things sort of grew from there.”



“I picked up bits and pieces around the traps, almost everything is recycled or repurposed!” says Mike, whose experience in landscaping and constructing works such as effluent ponds meant building the aviaries was second nature. “I’m the enabler and Maria does the greening!” he explains.



The result is nothing short of breathtaking – and with hundreds of species of plants and birds, the Agnew’s have amassed quite the collection. Many of the birds are gifted, their former owners keen to give them an opportunity to spread their wings. Amongst them are a pair of huge handsome black cockatoos, who are just discovering the freedom of flight, and a white sulphur crested cockatoo, who insists on being centre of attention. “He loves a cuddle,” explains Meg.



A pair of brightly feathered macaws, one a former plucker, now reside happily with a flock of friendly cockatiels who also needed a new home.

“It’s a matter of working out what birds you can put in with what, so there’s harmony, it’s amazing what works in a big aviary,” explains Maria.

While never the intent, some of the birds have bred, and a closer examination of a big bush in the wetlands reveals several nests woven into the foliage.



“You just want them to be happy, and they’re happy if they’ve got a mate or a partner and doing what they should be doing naturally.”

“We’ve had experts tell us we can’t do this or that, but we just do what works!”



While all the family have inadvertently become experts in bird handling and management, it is Anna the third eldest who is known as the bird-whisperer and who spends most of her time caring for the birds.



“She’ll be there when people come through, and perhaps pop a bird on their shoulder,” says Mike.



All the family help in the newly built café, and youngest Meg has plans to be a chef. “It’s somewhere the girls can always come back and work, and it’s a bit of a retirement plan for Maria and I too.”



Plans to host weddings, functions and even yoga are on the agenda at the premises, and with a non-stop flow of visions along with an amazing commitment to hard work, there’s no doubt this wonderful asset to the region will continue to flourish.



The Limestone Park Botanical Aviary and Café is open Thursday – Monday from 10 am – 4 pm at 92 Ferguson Road, Beermullah. Entry to the aviaries is $20 for adults and $10 for children (under 15). The café offers barista coffee, Local Goat Gelato and a light lunch menu in a relaxing, rustic open-air pavilion. Call 0419 924 306 for bookings or enquiries.