Moora Triathlon brings community together

Jane Keeffe

The Moora Triathlon, held on 15 March 2026, was a vibrant celebration of community spirit and sporting achievement. Competitors tackled a swim in the Moora Pool, cycled along a scenic circuit following the town’s edge, and finished with a run around the Moore River in the town centre.



A diverse range of participants took part, from school-aged teams and individuals to groups of men, women, and mixed teams. The event is a favourite for many competitors, including those who travel from Perth each year to enjoy its family-friendly atmosphere. Moora locals and visitors alike dedicate months to training for the competition, making it a highlight of the town’s sporting calendar and a day of camaraderie for all ages and abilities.



The Moora Triathlon owes much of its success to the enthusiastic support of local businesses, who sponsor and supply goods and services for the event. Organising efforts are led by a hardworking committee comprised of local residents, relying strongly on community volunteers who assist around the course and help make the day run smoothly.



All competitors received a commemorative t-shirt and enjoyed the festive environment with food vans, coffee, and complimentary fruit after finishing their events. Several teams added extra spirit by creating their own custom shirts. While many train extensively for the longer triathlon courses, competitors in the shorter events remarked that they were accessible and achievable without lengthy training sessions.

Three different lengths of triathlon were offered, catering to varying levels of experience and fitness, alongside a 5 km Fun Run which continues to grow in popularity. Organisers were delighted with the turnout and enthusiastic community support, reaffirming Moora’s reputation as a welcoming and active regional hub. Plans are already underway for next year’s event, with hopes to see even more participants and spectators join the festivities.



Results

Sprint (650 m / 18 km / 5 km):