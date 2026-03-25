How many of us have childhood memories of being read a bedtime story? It’s often a fond memory of getting to spend time with our parents, that quiet time at the end of the day when we were tucked up snug in bed, drifting off to sleep to the soft murmur of mum or dad. It’s also a favourite time for parents; that idyllic, almost picture-perfect slice of parenthood. The calm after the chaos of the day, when you’re not yelling across the house, looking for a missing shoe, and wondering just how exactly that peanut butter got in the crease of your elbow.



It can be difficult to get across just how vital this activity is to the development of children. Many adults simply think of it as a calm activity to do to help their kids fall asleep, but it is so much more. In fact, reading aloud to your child for just twenty minutes a day can positively impact their education years down the track.



Children who are read to from birth are primed to get a head start on their early literacy skills. Early literacy is the skills a child learns about reading and writing before they can actually read and write. This includes language development, and simple stories that rhyme or have patterns help kids learn how a story is constructed. This enables them to create their own stories, to be creative and imaginative. It introduces them to words and concepts they will eventually see in print, and this familiarity will assist them to comprehend the written word.



These language skills translate to conversation as well. Essential listening skills are developed and discussing the story you are reading can also help your child learn analytical and critical thinking skills. They can discuss what you’ve read together, form their own opinions, and explain the story from their own perspective.



Best of all, studies show that a bedtime story can help improve a child’s sleep, which means parents get a better sleep. Part of this is the routine that a story provides. It’s calming, a way to wind down, and children with a set routine will be less likely to challenge their bedtime.



Finally, reading together at bedtime shouldn’t just be for younger kids. As children head into those upper-primary levels, the complexity of the language skills they are expected to have increases, yet there is little chance for one-on-one instruction in the classroom. Reading books with advanced language to your child provides them with the opportunity to absorb those more complex words and sentences. They have the opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification in a relaxed and supportive environment. The added bonus is that it reaffirms your bond and provides opportunity to spend quality time together.



So, when the sun starts to set, teeth are brushed, and little eyes are starting to droop, don’t skip the book. Your kids will definitely thank you for it.