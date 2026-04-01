En blanc raises $5,349 for Fiona Wood Foundation

A searing 40 degree day couldn’t stop over 100 women in white celebrating International Women’s Day in Moora on Saturday 7 March.

In it’s third year now, Jeanne d’Moore’s annual En Blanc has gathered guests from all over the region and beyond for an afternoon filled with inspiration, fundraising and fabulous food.



Host Marie Williamson expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made the event so memorable.



“Looking back through these photos reminds us just how lucky we were to have such amazing speakers in Lara Jensen, Clara Harris, and Diane Lim, whose words truly resonated with so many on the day.



“We would all like to sincerely thank our wonderful sponsors whose generosity and community spirit helped make the day such a success.

“Through raffles, our silent auction and Rocky Road sales together we raised an amazing $5349 which we were proud to donate to the Fiona Wood Foundation,” said Marie.



Speaker Clara Harris of Binnu shared a 20-minute snapshot of Swimming with Sharks – her family story of raising a child with autism in the isolation of regional WA.



“I never take for granted the privilege of sharing our story, but to share alongside women the calibre of Lara and Diane who are tirelessly working to make change and save lives – to a bunch of fabulous, amazing supportive women — nothing better,” said Clara.



Lara Jensen’s heartbreaking story of losing her brother and two friends at regional rail crossing more than 25 years ago was a sharp reminder of the increased danger on regional roads. Her amazing committment to improving freight train lighting and level crossing safety was galvanising. It is unbelievable to think this legislation has not been adopted. You can support this cause by buying Lara’s cookbook below – available at JDM for the next month.



A strong connection was forged with the Moora community and the Fiona Wood Foundation last year after Fiona herself travelled to Moora and spoke at a gala dinner. Diane was delighted to return representing the Foundation and was moved by the stories shared, “It was a reminder that those who live and work in regional WA understand their places, their realities and the changes needed to protect them,” she said. The Foundation was extremely grateful for the funds raised which will directly help burns research.