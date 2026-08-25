Lancelin Ledge Point footy club BBQ legend crowned in national Bunnings search

Bunnings is celebrating another local footy club hero, with Danny Stevanovski from Lancelin Ledge Point Football Club being crowned one of Australia’s local BBQ legends as part of its nationwide Legend of the Tongs search – recognising the volunteers who keep Aussie rules footy clubs running, one snag at a time.



Now in its second year, the Legend of the Tongs shines a spotlight on the dedicated community members who show up week in, week out throughout the AFL and AFLW season, helping bring local footy to life both on and off the field.



The recognition celebrates Danny’s unwavering dedication to his club and the vital role he plays in creating a positive impact each week in his community.



Danny has been a dedicated volunteer at the Lancelin Ledge Point Football Club since moving to the area from Perth two years ago. With his son playing football and his two daughters playing netball, getting involved was a natural way to support his children and give back to the community. Whether he’s behind the barbecue or helping wherever he’s needed, Danny believes that “many hands make light work” and is passionate about ensuring local kids can play sport in a welcoming community.



As a club that brings together football, netball, and hockey, the Lancelin Ledge Point FC plays an important role in the small coastal town, providing a place for families, farmers, fishers, and locals to connect. Danny has loved seeing the club grow in recent years, with participation reaching its strongest levels in years despite the seasonal challenges many country towns face. For him, volunteering is about much more than game day – it’s about strengthening the community, creating opportunities for young people, and helping preserve the camaraderie that makes country clubs so special.



As part of the prize, Lancelin Ledge Point FC will receive a BBQ prize pack valued over $585, including a Jumbuck 6 Burner BBQ and a Bunnings pop-up marquee. Danny is also now in the running to score a trip for two to attend the Toyota AFL Grand Final, and crowned the overall ‘Legend of the Golden Tongs’, winning $25,000 in Bunnings products and materials for their club.

The competition forms part of Bunnings’ 12th year in partnership with the AFL and runs across 18 weeks of the 2026 AFL season, recognising grassroots volunteers across both AFL and AFLW communities.



Bunnings Mindarie Complex Manager, Lachy McEwan, said the Legend of the Tongs initiative is about celebrating the people who make local footy possible.

“Community sport relies on volunteers like Danny. At Lancelin Ledge Point, he’s the undisputed king of the tongs, running the BBQ every Thursday night with total confidence while feeding players, families, and supporters alike,” Lachy said.

“His reliability and passion make him irreplaceable, and the club knows match day just wouldn’t be the same without him on the grill,” he added.



Bunnings Head of Community, Sponsorship and Events, Michelle Walter, said the initiative celebrates the people who make local footy possible.

“Legend of the Tongs is all about recognising the heart of Australian rules football – the more than 200,000 volunteers who show up week in, week out to support their clubs,” said Walter.



“Following a hugely successful first year, we’re proud to bring Legend of the Tongs back in 2026, delivering practical equipment and support that helps grassroots AFL and AFLW clubs focus on what matters most – their people and their community,” said Walter.



The recognition comes as Bunnings research from 2025 highlights the essential role of BBQ, canteen and other food services volunteers in shaping club culture, with almost one in three (29 per cent) Australians saying their favourite volunteer role is firing up the barbie.

As part of the 2026 campaign: