A standout junior cowboy on the rise

Eight year old local Junior Cowboy Cobb Oversby delivered an outstanding performance at the Roebourne Rodeo on 8 August 2026, proudly run by Karayura Rodeo Inc, securing the coveted title of All Round Junior Cowboy.



His results across multiple events showcased not only his skill, but his consistency, determination, and growing confidence in the sport.

Cobb competed in several junior events at the Roebourne Rodeo on the 8th, all aboard his trusted chestnut Quarter Horse gelding, Cappa, who continues to prove himself as a reliable and talented partner.

His results included 1st Place – 8 & Under 11 Barrel Race and 5th Place – 8 & Under 18 Breakaway Roping. This was also Cobb’s first time placing in Breakaway Roping – a milestone achievement.

In the Junior Team Roping Partnering with his dad, Laurance, Cobb once again demonstrated strong teamwork and developing roping skills. “My Dad has to come out and rope the cow’s horns and then I have to come around and rope the cow’s legs.

These combined results earned him the All Round Junior Cowboy title – a well deserved recognition of his versatility across multiple disciplines. “I’m really excited and happy that I could do it,” he said.

The day prior, Cobb also competed in the Junior Rodeo on the 7 August with another impressive run of results:

1st – 8 & Under 11 Barrel Race

2nd – Under 11 Bending Race

2nd – 8 & Under 11 Dummy Roping

Junior Team Roping with his dad

His back to back performances across the weekend highlight his growing maturity as a young competitor. Cobb said his favourite event is: “Barrels — because I won an Australian Title and I am really good at it!”



Just one week earlier, Cobb competed at the Onslow Rodeo and Junior Rodeo, again with strong success across his events. Between competitions, he enjoyed some well earned downtime in the Pilbara—catching mud crabs, fishing, exploring marine life, and even spending a day mustering on Cappa to help on a station.



These experiences continue to build his horsemanship, resilience, and connection to the land.



Cobb’s achievements this season follow on from his major milestone in 2024, when he won the Australian Champion Under 11 Barrel Racer — a title he proudly referenced in his interview with his school friends at Bindoon Primary School.



His continued progress shows he is not only maintaining his champion form but expanding his skills across multiple rodeo disciplines.

Cobb is now eagerly looking forward to competing at his hometown rodeo in Bindoon on 18 October, where he hopes to continue his strong form in front of family, friends, and the local community.



The biggest competition Cobb has have ever participated in was the National Finals in Tamworth.



With a string of recent successes, a supportive family, and his loyal horse Cappa by his side, Cobb is quickly becoming one of WA’s most exciting young rodeo talents.