Heroes to Hub: courage, connection, and community

26 kilometres. 26 hours. Two incredible stories.



Every great story begins with a reason, and for Heroes to Hub, that story begins with two incredible children — Ash and Gus. Both have experienced firsthand the lifesaving impact of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).



Ash suffered an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a life-threatening condition that required an urgent RFDS flight and emergency surgery. Her determination, resilience, and incredible mindset throughout her recovery continue to inspire everyone around her.



Gus’s journey began with a motorbike accident on the family farm, resulting in a broken tibia and fibula, and a six-month rehabilitation before he could return to doing what he loves.



During these challenging times, Ash’s mum, Kym, and Gus’s mum, Erin, spent countless hours navigating hospital visits, celebrating milestones, and supporting each other through the uncertainty. Their already strong friendship grew into a bond built on resilience, gratitude, and a shared desire to give back.



After learning that Ash’s longest surgery had lasted 26 hours, Erin made a promise: if Ash could endure a 26-hour surgery, Erin could challenge herself to complete a 26-kilometre journey.



From that simple conversation, Heroes to Hub was born.



The event became an opportunity to raise vital funds for the RFDS, and to celebrate the many heroes who have played a role in their own journeys — from medical teams and emergency responders to family, friends, volunteers, and the wider community.



Now in its second year, Heroes to Hub has grown into an incredible community event, with participants taking on the 26-kilometre challenge by walking, running, riding horses, and travelling by motorbike.



The inclusion of the motorbike challenge was especially meaningful for Gus, giving him the opportunity to get back on a bike after his accident and celebrate how far he had come through rehabilitation.



After raising an incredible $130,000 in the first year, the community once again showed their generosity, raising an amazing $135,000 this year for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.



More than 240 participants took on the challenge this year, including the introduction of a shorter course to allow even more members of the community to be involved. More than 70 volunteers gave their time and energy to make the event possible, supporting everything from hydration stations and logistics, to preparing meals and welcoming participants across the finish line.



The day was a true celebration of community spirit, with photographers capturing special moments, drones recording the journey, and volunteers working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure everyone felt supported.



The generosity continued into the afternoon, with a hugely successful auction raising an incredible $34,000. Every item was donated by community members and businesses who continue to wrap their arms around the Heroes to Hub story.



Local businesses also contributed through partnership packages, sponsoring kilometres, supporting hydration stations and helping bring the event to life.



Heroes to Hub would not be what it is today without the support and guidance of the Royal Flying Doctor Service team. From the beginning, they have walked alongside the organisers, offering advice and encouragement while allowing the community to lead the journey. They have welcomed the team into their headquarters, organised special experiences and become much more than a charity partner — they have become family.



Heroes to Hub represents every single hero who has helped along the way. It represents Ash’s courage, Gus’s determination, the support of families, the dedication of medical teams, the generosity of sponsors, the commitment of volunteers and the strength of a community that believes in looking after one another.



There is no doubt Ash and Gus are proud of what Heroes to Hub has become. Their smiles say it all — especially when they spotted a Heroes to Hub beanie proudly worn by a supporter travelling along the Great Eastern Highway.



Heroes to Hub will return on Saturday 10 July 2027, and the organisers look forward to welcoming the community once again for another unforgettable day of connection, courage and giving back.