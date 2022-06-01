The Northern Valleys region is synonymous with citrus and while Bindoon may no longer be the land of sunshine and oranges there’s plenty of backyard trees around the region and a few local orchards still producing.

The main production now happens further north with Moora and Dandaragan our citrus giants – see this month’s cover.

We have loads of Moora citrus oranges in store now as well as the early fruiting Satsuma mandarins coming over from Woorolong Farm in Gingin. We are expecting Imperials from the Oversby family soon. Look out for their famous fruit by the green Kombi van!

Ingredients

Pastry

• 225 g (1 1/2 cups) plain flour

• 180 g butter, chilled, diced

• 1 tablespoon caster sugar

• 2 tablespoons iced water

• 1 egg yolk

Filling

• 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

• 1/3 cup fresh lime juice

• 3/4 cup caster sugar

• 1/4 cup thickened cream

• 5 eggs

Method

Step 1

To make the pastry, place the flour, diced butter and caster sugar in the bowl of a food processor. Process until the mixture resembles fine bread- crumbs. Lightly whisk together the water and egg yolk and add to the flour mixture. Process briefly until the mixture begins to come together. Remove from the processor bowl and bring together with your hands. Shape dough into a disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to rest.

Step 2

Roll out pastry on a lightly floured work surface to a disk about 35 cm in diameter. Carefully lift the pastry into a 30 cm tart tin with a removable base and ease into the tin. Press pastry gently into the side of the tin, trim the excess with a sharp knife and then place on a baking tray in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 190°C.

Step 4

Line the tart shell with some greaseproof paper and fill with rice or dried beans. Bake for 20 minutes in preheated oven. Remove the paper with the rice or beans and bake for a further 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes.

Step 5

Meanwhile, to make the filling, whisk together the lemon juice, lime juice, caster sugar and cream in a medium mixing bowl until combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, whisking well after each addition.

Step 6

Pour the filling into the tart shell and bake for a further 20 minutes or until the filling is just set in the centre.

Step 7

Serve the tart warm or at room temperature sprinkled with icing sugar. Serve with either thick cream or ice cream!