Volume One

June is International Pride Month, which promotes the self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of LGBTIQA+ people throughout the world. For those who don’t have close friends or family from within the community, it’s easy to become confused over the terms people use to identify. To help you out, over the next month, I’m going to break them down for you. Today we’ll start with the basics.

LGBTIQA+: This initialism has grown over the years from LGBT, to LGBTQ, and other variations. LGBT is still considered an acceptable umbrella initialism but the longer ones are more inclusive. This one stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Inter-sex, Queer (or Questioning – some initialisms have two Qs), and Asexual (or Allies for when there are two As).

Sexual orientation: the romantic or sexual attraction to a person of the opposite sex or gender, the same sex or gender, or to both sexes, or more than one gender.

Gay: someone who identifies as a man and is sexually and/or romantically attracted to other people who identify as men.

Lesbian: someone who identifies as a woman and is sexually and/or romantically attracted to other people who identify as women.

Queer: This is often used as an umbrella term to describe the full range of LGBTIQA+ identities but it once had very derogatory connotations. Many of the older generation find the term distasteful but some are reclaiming the word, using it to encapsulate the political ideas of resistance to heteronormativity and homonormativity. To use it or not within the community is a very personal choice.

Next week we’ll explore further so be sure to join us!