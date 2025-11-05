12th Bindoon Show Rodeo thrills a packed crowd

Amanda Oversby

The 12th annual Bindoon Show Rodeo, held on Saturday 18th October 2025, once again drew a sell-out crowd and top competitors from across Australia, all vying for points in the Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) national standings. Organised by the dedicated volunteers of the Bindoon Agricultural Society, this year’s event delivered non-stop action, music, and community spirit under the clear spring skies.

With the show’s reputation growing each year, organisers introduced improved spectator areas, an expanded licensed bar, and a fresh line-up of local food vendors — all helping make this one of Bindoon’s biggest nights yet. Continuing its proud tradition of giving back, the event raised funds for WA Epilepsy through the sale of custom stubby holders designed by committee member Polla Posavec, with proceeds donated.

The St John Ambulance Bindoon branch also benefited from the traditional auction of local produce, cakes, preserves, and floral arrangements. This year’s spirited bidding raised additional funds, showcasing the generosity of the local crowd.

The competition in the arena was fierce, with athletes delivering standout performances across all events. Australian champion Wade McCarthy reclaimed his dominance in the Open Bull Ride, scoring 78 points to edge out crowd favourite Ty Parkinson, who finished close behind on 75. In the Bareback event, Moora’s Brett Taylor took command with a steady 67 points, showcasing both grit and control in a tough round that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

The Ladies Barrel Race delivered one of the night’s most electric moments, as Sally Latham, aboard Rastas, blazed through the course in a scorching 15.845 seconds, narrowly beating Kiara Edwards (15.863) and Tui Magner (15.956).

In the Ladies Breakaway Roping, Ella Jeffery partnered with Shorty for a flawless run of 2.64 seconds, proving unstoppable against a competitive field.

Local newbie Lauren Marshall delighted the crowd in the Steer Undecorating, clocking an impressive 2.55 seconds aboard Billy, with Bindoon local Rebecca Ruff and Sunny hot on her heels.

Versatility was the hallmark of Hugh Brown’s performance, as he claimed not one but two major wins on the night. Brown first took out the Steer Wrestling title in 5.68 seconds before backing it up in the Rope & Tie event, securing his second win with a time of 16.11 seconds. Dylan Ruff finished a strong second in 17.84.

The crowd roared during the Team Roping event, where the dynamic pairing of Duane Fuller and Ty Parkinson delivered a textbook performance to take first place in a slick 8.28 seconds. Close behind were Bindoon’s own Amanda and Lucy Oversby, with a 9.79-second run.

The junior competitors once again showed that the future of rodeo is in good hands. In the Under 11 Barrel Race, Cobb Oversby and Capper blazed home in 17.611 seconds, and Aja Tito dominated the U14 Junior Barrel Race in 15.854 seconds, while Lucy Oversby clinched victory in the U18 Juvenile Barrel Race with a time of 15.488 aboard Glenore Second Ta None.



In the Junior Steer Rides, Kade Eames and Archie Wardlow tied for first in the Under 11 division with 56 points apiece, and Coby McCarthy and Hunter Ross shared top spot in the Under 14s with matching 66-point rides.

The Junior Breakaway Roping event saw Paul Brown take the win in 4.98 seconds, while Lucy Oversby shone again in Junior Team Roping, partnering Trent for a winning time of 8.21 seconds.

The Bindoon Agricultural Society expressed heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, competitors, and volunteers who made the 2025 event another resounding success. Many have supported the rodeo since its inception, helping it grow into one of Western Australia’s most popular country spectacles.

As excitement continues to build across the circuit, rodeo fans are already looking ahead to the Mogumber New Year’s Eve Rodeo, with tickets selling fast after last year’s sell-out event..