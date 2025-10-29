New Woolworths opens in Bullsbrook

Bullsbrook’s long-awaited Woolworths store officially opened its doors on Wednesday, 29 October, marking a major milestone for the growing Kingsford community.

The new supermarket anchors the Kingsford Town Centre retail precinct — a modern hub featuring space for 17 specialty shops, including Giftbox, The Reject Shop, TerryWhite Chemmart, and food outlets such as Sushi Sushi and Subway.

The opening ceremony brought together Woolworths representatives, local stakeholders, and members of the community, celebrating what many described as a “transformative” moment for Bullsbrook.

Alicia Jones, Woolworths’ State Manager for Property Development in Western Australia, said the new precinct represents more than bricks and mortar. “The opening of this centre represents more than just a collection of shops,” she said. “It’s a reflection of our commitment to supporting local economies, curating strategic retail mixes, and creating places powered by people. This is a local centre for the whole community — those living here now and those who will join as Kingsford and the broader Bullsbrook area continue to grow.”

Andrew Loveday, Woolworths’ Director of Property and Development, echoed her sentiment, acknowledging the teamwork behind the development. “These are the most exciting parts of our jobs — where we get to celebrate all the hard work that’s gone in by so many people to get here today,” he said. “It’s a proud moment for our property team to hand over the centre to our in-store team.

“This centre is a great example of how we support growing communities through the development of convenience-based shopping centres. We aim to deliver not just a fabulous supermarket, but a true community hub where people can shop, spend time, and feel part of something.”

For Woolworths Bullsbrook Store Manager Tiffany King, the enthusiasm from locals was immediately clear. “I’ve been made aware there were customers waiting since 6.30 this morning,” she said. “I think that’s a huge testament to how long the community has waited for Woolworths to open out here. This store has been a true labour of love to bring to life, and I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible work accomplished by the store team.”

Swan Hills MLA Michelle Maynard said the store will provide valuable local employment opportunities — particularly for young people. “As someone who worked at a Woolworths when I was 15, I know how important local jobs are for our community,” she said. “Our young people are lining up to be part of this store, and it’s so exciting for this vibrant, growing community.”

City of Swan Mayor Tanya Richardson welcomed the $30 million investment, describing it as a catalyst for future growth. “We are so blessed to have this store open today,” she said. “This brand new centre represents an amazing and significant investment in Bullsbrook.”