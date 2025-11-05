2025 Gingin Cullalla Feedlot Campdraft

Helen Ker



The 2025 Gingin (WA) Cullalla Feedlot Campdraft was held from October 17 to 19. The weather was fabulous on Friday and Saturday, but the Juniors and Juveniles got wet in a short, sharp shower on Sunday — and with all the moisture around, there were plenty of bush flies to annoy us!



Luke Cheney from Barry, NSW, was the capable judge over the three days, joined by Sharlie Morrisson judging the Junior and Juvenile events, Brett Edwards judging the Maiden A event, and Donald Percy judging the Encouragement event. Together, they cracked the whip to 556 first-round starters over the three days, with competitors battling it out for some fabulous prizes. The Cullalla Feedlot near Gingin very kindly donated the bulk of the cattle, with Bettini Beef providing the lovely Junior and Juvenile cattle.



Our very generous sponsors supported the Gingin Club again, with many having done so continuously since the draft’s inception in 2010. Kylie Van den Broeke from Yarloop helped collate the scores in the office, along with Club Secretary Karen Thompson, to make the weekend flow exceptionally well. Additionally, Club President Rob Wearne and Treasurer Kym Hamilton worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring the weekend together for everyone.



The Dakota Stud Ladies Campdraft kicked off the Gingin program on Friday morning, with Shannon Keilar riding Time After Time taking home the gorgeous ladies’ pearl necklace. Gingin Club member Bianca Graham won the Top Cut-Out riding Redemption By Grace. The Just Crackin’ Quarter Horse Stud Maiden A Campdraft followed, with Jim Laverty riding Tele Lies taking the honours in this event and also winning the Top Cut-Out. The Rural Infrastructure Services Novice A was won by Doug Brown riding DC Spoon, with the TCO going to Andrew Smith riding Moore Park Jack Frost.



Saturday’s program began with the first round of the ILE Cup Restricted Open for Novice and Open horses. Then followed the Saturday W & J Greenwell Junior, with Emmett Shacknell riding Smookin Sister winning the event and also taking out the TCO. The Saturday RSM Juvenile Draft followed, with Maddison Laverty riding Little Johnny a clear winner, and Levi Thompson riding Saltriver Aristocrat winning the TCO. The Jubilee Downs Pastoral Co and DSY Engineering Maiden B Draft was next on the program, with Gingin Club member Alex Gibbs riding Cadillac taking the money, and Jim Laverty riding Diamonds Are Sophisticated taking out his second TCO for the weekend.



The last event on Saturday afternoon was the Cullalla Feedlot “Dust to Diamonds” Open for Open. After two rounds, Janice Bell riding Justdan Shanacre took home the lovely sparkling diamond earrings and the gorgeous perpetual trophy, very kindly donated by Gingin Club members Brett and Lisa Edwards for the draft’s inception back in 2010. Tony Ward riding Boon Time Cat won the TCO. A dinner and presentations followed in the well-decorated shed.



Sunday dawned cloudy, and the Fair Dinkum Sheds Novice B was the first campdraft of the day, with Tricia Gray riding Stylish Mr Max being the eventual winner. The TCO was won by Gemma Leckie riding Mello One. Sam Thompson riding Ang won the W & J Greenwell Sunday Junior and the TCO. For the Sunday RSM Juvenile Draft, Levi Thompson took out both first and second places, and Kye Keilar won the TCO riding Time After Time. The heavens opened briefly during the Junior and Juvenile events, with all competitors looking like drowned rats! But it quickly cleared, allowing the program to continue without interruption.



The next event was the second round of the ILE Cup Restricted Open for Novice and Open horses, and after three rounds, Jim Laverty riding Little Johnny became the ultimate winner, taking home a nicely engraved silver quart pot as his prize. This was Jim’s second campdraft win for the weekend, and he also came second in the ILE Cup riding Lealukas Jimmy. Doug Brown won the TCO riding Twister Cat.



Last, but definitely not least, the McIntosh & Son Encouragement Draft was run, with Lara Scaddan riding TMQ Tinkys Desire coming first, and Gemma Cripps and Gabyon Destiny achieving the TCO.



No campdraft wrap-up would be complete without thanking the numerous people who made the weekend happen. The Gingin committee and members worked tirelessly over the three days, making it all flow without a hitch. Then we have to thank the cattle donors, the sponsors, the judges, the medics who attended, the water truck and its drivers, those who fetched and carried, Kylie — our office helper — Michael Bull for opening the side gate into the camp all weekend, volunteers, backyard people, front gate openers, commentators, scorers and timers, the competitors for attending, and everyone else not mentioned here…phew! That’s a lot of people. Thank you!