The World Day of Prayer is a worldwide movement carried out by women in more than 170 countries and regions.

The origins date back to the 19th century when Christian women in the United States and Canada joined together to support women’s activities in mission at home and other parts of the world.

These activities included concern for women and children, prayer in mission work, Christian unity and study of the bible.

In 1910-1911 women celebrated the 50th Anniversary of women’s missionary activity with a series of speaking engagements across the United States that provided women with a powerful experience of what they had achieved in ecumenical cooperation.

Out of this experience many local interdenominational women’s groups were formed.

By 1926 women in North America distributed the worship to many countries and partners in mission.

The response worldwide was enthusiastic and by the beginning of 1927 the call to prayer that was issued was for a World Day of Prayer for Missions.

After World War l had ended, women renewed their conviction that world peace was intrinsically tied to world mission and renewed their efforts for unity.

Australia’s involvement began in 1927 when women in Queensland and New South Wales led the way and established the World Day of Prayer in Australia.

They then joined women from all over the world by affirming their faith in Jesus Christ, sharing their hopes and fears, their joy and sorrows, their opportunities and needs.

The theme of the 2022 World Day of Prayer is Hope.

With the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic there is a seed of hope that could be planted in our lives and community.

A seed, nourished by prayers of intercessions and actions of love, bind us together around the world.

An invitation is extended to all to attend the service for World Day of Prayer at Holy Trinity Church Chittering, 5675 Great Northern Highway. Friday 4 March at 9.30 am.