The Moora Bed Race and Street Festival held on Thursday 17 December 2021 was a brilliant success, again!

The Bed Race raised approximately $14,500 toward supporting the YouthCARE Chaplains in the Moora Primary School and Central Midlands Senior High School.

The evening began with a parade of beds lead by piper Matthew Harding. This gave the audience a chance to see the beds and choose their Best Decorated bed for the People’s Choice winner.

Dr Bernard Chapman organised the racing of ten beds in five races and then a final. Teams were required to race up Dandaragan Street to a point where they were stopped, the team then inoculated an orange. This needed to be judged as a correct procedure, then they raced back down to the finish line near the clock at Padbury Street.

Westpac Bank competed in 2020 and enjoyed themselves so much they offered to sponsor a trophy for the winners of future races. The winner of the inaugural Westpac Trophy was the Moora Primary School. This was the first time in some years that the Primary School had participated and we hope that they will continue their training for the 2022 Bed Race! Their fans are hoping too as they also won the People’s Choice for the Best Decorated bed.

Moora Health Centre received the prize for the most money raised.

Two new categories were created this year with an Encouragement Award given to Farm Co. for their enthusiasm and the Sportsmanship Award to the Police team for their sportsmanship.

The Bed Race Committee thank all the teams who participated, we hope you enjoyed yourselves and will return in 2022 when the next Bed Race will be held on the 15 December. Any other team wanting to participate in the next Bed Race please leave your details with the Moora CRC and the committee will be in touch.

The Street Festival, with its numerous local stalls, food outlets and children’s activities was raging all evening. Pony cycles and Shaun the bucking sheep were favourites with the children, along with the bungy run. Smaller children enjoyed Balloon Magic after having their faces painted. Freestyle Now, a bike stunt show, had a constant audience of all ages, watching their dare-devil rides.

We thank the Rotary Club with their special doughnuts, a necessary food for many grown-ups, and the Lions Club with their tacos and other goodies van. New this year was the Moora Swimming Club and their hamburgers and drinks stall.

Many people helped with the Bed Race and Street Festival, some in the planning, some financially and most by enjoying themselves. Special thanks to the Moora Community Resource Centre, Moora Shire, St John Ambulance and Moora Fire Brigade for their support.

Mark your calendar; the next Moora Bed Race and Street Festival is due to be held on Thursday 15 December 2022. Hoping you can come to race, run a stall or just enjoy yourself.