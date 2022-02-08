Inspired by the Young Archie competition — a children’s version of the prestigious Archibald Prize — the Northern Valleys News is holding an art competition open to budding young artists in the area.

Northern Valleys Portraiture Prize is open to children between the ages of 5 and 18. Artists are to submit a portrait of someone who is special to them and plays a significant role in their life, or someone who personifies the Northern Valleys lifestyle.

There are four age categories: 5 – 8-year-olds, 9 – 12-year-olds, 13 – 15-year-olds and 16 – 18-year-olds.

Winners in each category will have their art published in the Northern Valleys News and online, and receive a cash prize of $25 each. The overall winner will receive a total cash prize of $150.

Entries will be judged according to the following criteria: the relevance of the submitted artwork to the theme, artistic interpretation of the theme, and originality of the submission.

To enter please scan or photograph your original artwork and email to kyra@nvnews.com.au by Friday 22 April 2022. Finalists will be invited to deliver their physical artwork to be displayed at the Northern Valleys Locavore Store, and final winners in each age category will be selected by Friday 29 April.

A selection of work will be published in the May edition of the Northern Valleys News and artists must give permission for their work to appear in the paper and online.