Tick season alert

Codey Jackson, Pharmacist



As I got into the car to go to work recently, I found a monster of a tick on my dashboard just waiting to bite me like a tiny vampire. That harrowing encounter reminded me that we’ve been seeing more tick bites than usual at Gingin Pharmacy since the weather has begun warming up. I wanted to use this chance to update readers on the current recommendations regarding tick bites.



Ticks are parasitic blood sucking insects. Ticks vary in size and colour and can be quite hard to spot as they like to bury into our skin around soft and hairy areas. They can release a numbing agent in their bite which can numb the area to the point you might not even feel a tick bite. Ticks that have fed on our blood may become engorged and swell in size; this is often when we notice them on our skin.



Common types of ticks in Australia include Bush ticks which are red-brown in colour, and their bite can cause skin irritation, anaemia and babeosis (a red blood cell infection). Brown dog ticks are brown in colour but can be red as well. In humans their bite can cause skin irritation and anaemia, In dogs brown tick disease can be fatal. Paralysis ticks vary in colour but are often tan with darker first and last legs with the middle pair being lighter in colour. Paralysis tick bites can paralyse and kill pets. Though it would take days of the tick injecting its toxins to harm an adult, small children may be at risk of serious complications. All these ticks live in scrubby and bushy areas throughout Australia.

Adult ticks should be killed in place and left to fall off without being squeezed or pulled. Ticks should be frozen with ether containing sprays, which are available at Gingin Pharmacy. Freezing the tick reduces the chances of allergic reaction. Smaller ticks should be killed in place with a cream containing permethrin.



Anybody who has been bitten by a tick should be monitored for signs of allergic reaction. Look for signs of swelling to the tongue or throat, difficulty breathing or fainting. Anaphylactic reactions are possible from tick bites. If you know you’re allergic to tick bites and have an EpiPen please make sure you have it readily available, and in date, whenever you go anywhere you’re likely to encounter a tick. Anaphylaxis to tick bites almost only ever occurs when the tick is pulled off the skin or disturbed, freezing reduces this risk.



Current recommendations advise that we do not scratch, squeeze, or try to manually remove a tick. Do not use methylated spirits, kerosene, Vaseline, nail polish, oil, or alcohol to treat tick bites as this may cause the tick to bury deeper into the skin.



For lingering itches and irritated skin, we recommend taking an antihistamine and moisturising the area daily.



When in areas you’re likely to encounter ticks wear long sleeved shirts and pants tucked in where possible and check yourself when you’re home. Ticks on clothes can be killed by being run in a hot clothes dryer for 20-30 minutes. DEET containing products, also available at Gingin Pharmacy, are the highest rated tick and insect repellents.



While you’re in store buying your tick repellent and removal sprays, please take a look at our Christmas catalogue which is going into place at the moment and remember to ask about our loyalty reward program!