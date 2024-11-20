I came across a box of ‘one shot to wellbeing’ drinks at my local grocery store.



When you feel off but need to be ‘on’. Wellbeing in One Shot — key ingredients: guarana seeds, taurine, ginseng extract, Vitamins B1+B6 and a jetpack.

Go from distracted to focused. Wellbeing in One Shot — key Ingredients: L-Theanine, guarana seeds, ginseng extract, vitamins B2+B7 and a light bulb moment.



Unwind your busy mind. Wellbeing in One Shot — key ingredients: lemon balm, L-Theanine, chamomile, ginseng extract and comfy socks.

A ‘one-shot-fast-track’ to ‘wellbeing’. A tantalising opportunity, surely not to be missed! Perhaps someone believes there is a ‘one shot’ chiropractic adjustment that can get them there — we have all heard that exceptional story, right? Perhaps there is a ‘one shot’ surgery. A ‘one shot’ medication or supplement. A ‘one shot’ incantation…



Outsourcing our wellbeing to a [please insert favourite fantasy-solution here] is certain to disappoint. Like the move to adulthood (that some of us took longer than others to make), there comes a moment when we embrace a harsh realty. There is no ‘one shot’. Not in a pill, not in an adjustment, neither in a surgery, nor an incantation.



I’m convinced that wellbeing is the normal state of a whole human being. Unfortunately, this ‘normal’ state is increasingly rare! We have become like a caged eagle, which does not experience its true ‘normal’. A human being is hardwired to circle back, relentlessly, toward well-being. Homeostasis is a technical term for that. Yet culturally, we persistently shoo wellbeing away. The ‘modern western diet and lifestyle’ pretty much sums up our predicament.



We require vigilance to protect our wellbeing, warding off all that undermines it. We require pro-activity to do those things that welcome well-being back home to us! We need to become straight-thinking, truly honest, about why we became less than very well. No longer blaming something outside ourselves. Belly laughing at every ‘one-shot’ solution. Stepping up to welcome our well-being back home.

At nyuü chiropractic, we’d love to serve you on your journey to well-being. Give us a call.



Dr Keith Brown (chiropractor), and the Nyuü! Team.