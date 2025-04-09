Tash celebrates 20 Years at Loose Leaf Lettuce

The team at The Loose Leaf Lettuce Company celebrated a significant milestone early this year, honouring longtime employee Natasha Williams. Tash first joined the company as a Year 10 student for work experience, and returned in January 2005 to begin paid employment as a processing hand. Now, in 2025, she proudly marks 20 years as a valued member of the team.



Tash’s long-term supervisor, Kylie Russell, praised her dedication. “Tash knows a lot about our processing roles, and she does them all. She is a good worker, and with a little positive influence, she is great. Tash likes to please, and I like to tell her she is doing well—you will see her better herself even more. She is kind, funny, and caring.”



Fellow supervisor Steph Sturgess added, “Tash knows all aspects of her job and is always happy to help out a newbie while enjoying a good welcome chat. She is reliable, adaptable, and capable. She takes on board ideas on how to complete jobs efficiently and effectively. She is a very caring person, and her laugh is uplifting. I’m lucky to not only have her on my crew but to call her my friend.”

Reflecting on her time at Loose Leaf, Tash said, “What I most enjoy is doing all the different jobs and being rotated through different tasks – the surprise morning tea for my 20 years was the best!”



Over the years, Tash has witnessed many changes. “Everything has gotten bigger!” she observed. “The part of my job I am most proud of is helping out other people



Processing Manager Selga Beckwith shared her appreciation for Tash’s presence at work. “I love my good morning greetings with Tash and her crew — particularly on a Monday morning when, if I’m quick enough, I can ask if she played in the pool comp. However, if she has won (and she often does!), she will be lightning-fast to tell me first!



“Tash is a positive influence on her work peers, many of whom are international backpackers. She loves to ask where they are from and then will proceed to tell them a tidbit about their home country. More often than not, they are blown away!” Something Tash enjoys immensely too: “I love meeting lots of people from different countries,” she said.



Outside of work, Tash has enjoyed travelling, with her favourite holiday destination being Greece for its atmosphere and scenery. She also values her Scottish heritage and is particularly proud of her new symbolic tattoo: a butterfly representing her uncle, a beautiful rose for her Grandad, and a Scottish thistle in memory of her dearly loved and missed Grandmother, with whom she shared many travel adventures.



Selga highlighted the strong bond between Tash and Loose Leaf General Manager Maureen Dobra, describing it as one built on mutual respect and a touch of playfulness. “Maureen has a special relationship with Tash,” Selga shared. “She speaks fondly of her and says there will always be a place for Tash at Loose Leaf, for as long as she wants it.” Affectionately nicknamed ‘Rabbit’ by Maureen, Tash is known for her thoughtfulness — always checking in on the Dobra family, bringing armfuls of Christmas presents for management, and sharing her highs and lows with her signature heart on her sleeve.



Selga added, “Tash is an invaluable member of our Loose Leaf Crew. She has seen this company grow over her 20 years, and has continually adapted to each of these changes — all with her signature grin!”



“She radiates the fact that she likes to be surrounded by people – and Loose Leaf is her family.”