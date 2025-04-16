Caramel or chocolate?

Easter is the season for making sweet treats, usually chocolate based, but there are alternatives. Caramel is a favourite and comes in many forms. This article is looking at liquid caramel in syrup and sauce varieties.



The key to making a good, thick sauce lies in getting the temperature of the sugar nice and high without burning it.

It is important to have all the ingredients measured out and ready to add before beginning the recipe. Also, have a heat proof bottle/jar ready for the caramel sauce and syrup.



Caramel sauce is thicker than the syrup and has both butter and cream, with a rich buttery taste and can be used on deserts or over icec ream. Caramel syrup is much lighter, and is made from sugar and water with a touch of vanilla.



Caramel Sauce

90 g butter (if using salted, then not so much salt is required at the end)

1 cup white sugar

1 cup heavy cream at room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla

Salt to taste (use more for salted caramel)



Put the sugar into a medium sized, heavy based saucepan. Turn on to high heat and melt the sugar. It will clump together for a bit, but will eventually melt. When the sugar has completely melted, slowly add in the butter — very carefully as it will splatter. Remove from heat and stir vigorously to make sure the butter fully incorporates into the hot sugar. Carefully stir in the heavy cream to mix and then stop stirring.

Bring back to the boil. As soon as the mixture is boiling (not simmering, but really boiling), set a timer for 1 minute. The temperature will get to 104 degrees Celsius (if you have a candy thermometer, this is a good time to use it).

Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla and a pinch of good quality salt. The caramel will thicken upon cooling, and will last longer (about a month) if kept in the refrigerator or 3 months in the freezer.



Caramel Syrup

¾ cup white sugar

½ cup water plus another ½ cup boiling water

Vanilla essence



In a medium heavy based saucepan, place the sugar and half a cup of water, then turn onto high heat to dissolve sugar. Turn down the heat and watch the mixture boil until it turns light brown in colour.

Keep a very close eye on it — will take approximately 10-15 minutes.

Once the mix is a light brown in colour, remove from heat and very carefully pour in the other ½ cup of boiling water – it will splatter, so be careful!

Once cooled slightly, add the vanilla and cool further before putting into a bottle with a secure lid. It should be a clear light caramel coloured syrup to flavour coffee and other beverages.