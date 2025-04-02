Labour of love

Nestled in the heart of the Chittering Valley, Agia Skepi is a boutique farm run by Peter and Foteini Kakulas — a couple whose journey to farming was as unexpected as it is fulfilling. Originally city dwellers, the Kakulas family were motivated by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to seek space, freedom, and a more self-sufficient lifestyle for their family.



Foteini, who had previously lived in Bullsbrook, had long dreamed of having a farm as a retreat for weekends and holidays. “We had been looking before COVID,” explains Peter, “But then we really wanted to escape the lockdowns and restrictions. With four kids, we couldn’t even go for a walk as a family because of the limit on group numbers.”



A chance encounter with their now neighbour led them to a property for sale in Lower Chittering, and the couple took the opportunity for a fresh start.



Agia Skepi produces and sells a variety of goods, including blended honey, spray-free fresh produce, marinated olives, and their own cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil. “The olive oil sells out before we even press it – I’m getting ready to plant another 200-300 trees,” Peter said.



The transition to selling to the public was never part of the plan, but with the farm previously home to Kyotmunga Winery, the property retained a reputation as a destination, with visitors unknowingly continuing to stop by, even expecting service. “People would walk in, sit at our outdoor family table and ask for a menu!” Foteini laughed. “Almost every day, people would come looking for wine — then they’d notice our chickens, and ask if we sold eggs.”



Leveraging the interest, they began offering fertilised eggs for hatching and newly-hatched chicks for sale. Foteini, a biologist and researcher, used her expertise to breed high-quality poultry, including turkeys, ducks, geese, and guinea fowls, and numerous heritage chicken breeds, for which they are now well known.



“To be able to get to a stage to sell fertile eggs, you need to spend at least a year growing them from an egg or from a chick, so that you can check everything, and make sure the breed is up to standard,” said Foteini. “We hatch every week, because we want to check that the eggs we sell are fertile, and that everything is as best as it can be for the customer. We do not sell any eggs that aren’t at least 90% in a dozen fertilised.



“Our popular breeds are the light Sussex — we call them our gentle giants because they’re very big and beautiful. And they lay nice pink eggs, which people love,” said Foteini. “The Australorps are really good layers, and the Chilean breed Araucana, are beautiful looking birds and they produce the blue eggs.”



Customers appreciate not only the health and high breeding standard of the chickens, but Foteini’s ongoing advice and support. “I don’t like to just sell eggs and forget about it. I like to build a relationship with people.”



The business grew steadily through word-of-mouth, and once they had established a social media presence, demand soared.



“We got a message from someone down south asking if we could post eggs — I didn’t even know you could do that!” Foteini recalled. “After some trials, we figured out the best way to package them so not only are they well protected, they also maintain high viability. It’s a bit of an art, but we have a method now that works very well, and we get amazing results from our posted eggs.”



Agia Skepi has built a growing community of loyal customers, and it is this connection that makes the work especially meaningful.

“A lot of families visit with their children, and the joy on their faces is wonderful. Raising chickens brings families together. I recently received a call from a customer just to say thank you — she told me that the chicks she bought from us were like therapy to her,” said Foteini.



The farm is truly a labour of love for the Kakulas family, with the joys of their new lifestyle evident in the lively, family-centred atmosphere on the farm, and the happy chaos that ensues when you mix children and animals including an energetic 8-week-old puppy. Since purchasing the property three and a half years ago, Peter and Foteini have poured countless hours into improving the land.



“In the beginning, we were a bit green,” admits Peter. “But over time, you learn and adjust as you go.” More than anything, the couple credits their strong relationship as the foundation of their success. “We support each other, help each other, and rely on each other a lot. We work as a team,” said Foteini.



“We complement each other,” Peter agreed. “She’s the biologist — she loves the animals — and me, being an engineer, I handle the construction side of things.”



“It’s probably one of the key factors that have helped us get to where we are today,” added Foteini.



Peter and Foteini are also strongly guided by their Greek Orthodox faith – rather than meticulously planning every step, they have learned to trust the journey. “We’re not people who plan our lives,” Foteini shared. “We live day by day and believe in God — and the main thing in our lives is to do the right thing by everybody.”



A key icon of the Greek Orthodox faith also leant inspiration to the naming of the farm. Foteini explains, “In our religion, we venerate the Mother of God. Agia Skepi means ‘Holy Protection’ and represents the Holy Mother of God. She is always depicted with her hands up, protecting the entire world.



“We feel that she is protecting us.”



You can follow Agia Skepi on social media @AgiaSkepi – Chittering Valley Farm, get in touch with them at agiaskepi.wa@gmail.com, or visit them on Saturdays 9 am to 12 pm at 287 Chittering Valley Road, Lower Chittering.