South Midlands members shine on the national stage!

Kerryn Parsons

From the 24-30 June 2024 South Midlands Polocrosse Club was very proud to cheer on 15 representative players at the Australian Polocrosse National Titles held in Chinchilla, Qld.

Leading from the front were the Masters Souths representatives, with Jeremy Marriott captaining the Western Australian Master Men side to a Runners Up position. Ray Miller put in some very strong games as the goal shooter (Number 1) for the Master side, and took out Man of the Match prizes on two occasions, against the host state Queensland, and the Northern Territory.

The Western Australian Sub Junior side were crowned the Australian Champions, with Souths having two representatives, Jasper Thomas and Charleze Sibley.

Jasper was a crowd favourite and dominated for Western Australia, scoring many goals from the Number 1 position, and being awarded some Man of the Match prizes. Jasper also achieved overall Best Number 1, Champion Pony with his family bred mare Pinky, and Champion Sub Junior Player. Charleze Sibley was also very strong throughout the competition in the Number 2 shirt and was awarded for her efforts with Best Number 2.

The Western Australian Junior Girls faced some serious and close competition and — whilst missing out on the final — were able to beat the eventual winners in Queensland in a thrilling round game. Tanaysha Thomas was awarded Player of the Match for this game.

South Midlands were well represented in the Open Mixed side in what was a very close competition with WA winning 2 games and going down to New South Wales and Queensland by 1 goal respectively. Team Captain Ben Thomas and BJ Thomas were awarded a Man of the Match each.

Congratulations to our South Midlands representatives on their performances at the National Titles. All members are now home safely with their horses after travelling over 8000 km and preparing for their main season tournament on the 24 and 25 August 2024.