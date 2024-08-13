Succession planning for community groups

Anne Janes, President, Bullsbrook Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc.

It is not easy to step away from a community group when you have poured a lot of time and energy in to it. However, there always comes a time when that decision must come.

It is good for organisations to have a succession plan, however we often hope that enough people turn up and nominate at the AGM to fill the positions! Ideally a group would hope for a range of interests and experience to:

• Ensure that the governance of the group follows required legal procedures

• Welcome fresh ideas, energy and enthusiasm — a must for viable community groups.

Annual General Meetings roll around each year and committees can be nervous as it may be the lowest attended meeting of the year. There must however be an opportunity for change and it’s important that people do attend AGMs to ensure continuity of groups plus show support and appreciation for work being done. All Community groups/organisations in Bullsbrook hope to gain enough support to continue. Joining a group is a great way to get to know people and it connects you to the community you live in. Everyone has something to offer.

It is very easy to complain and disagree with how things are being done but it is so much more positive and rewarding to participate and be part of the solution.

The Bullsbrook Residents and Ratepayers Assoc Inc. (BRRA) has worked hard over the years. The Committee works collaboratively whilst advocating and being true to the needs of the Bullsbrook community. An organisation can’t please everyone all of the time but BRRA has always worked with good intention in the best interests of the community. Does the Bullsbrook Community value and see the need for a Residents and Ratepayers Association to continue? The AGM will provide that answer.

The State Government has decided that Bullsbrook must grow with Residential and Industrial Development. Development is underway. Those who hold an interest in how Bullsbrook continues to develop and grow, which should include provision of improved community facilities and services, are encouraged to check out a BRRA meeting and become a financial member.

There will be two more General Monthly Meetings before the BRRA AGM — Monday 12 August and Monday 9 September. The AGM will be held on Monday 14 October. All are welcome to attend BRRA meetings. All meetings begin at 7 pm, Ethel Warren Bullsbrook Community Centre. Joining BRRA which will give you voting rights, minutes and reports. Help to continue the good work of this valuable community group.

For more information email brra.president@gmail.com