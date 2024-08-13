The digital divide

It’s often said that we’re living in ‘the digital age’ but I consider that we’re actually living at the start of the digital age. Sure, technology is evolving at a breakneck pace but that doesn’t mean that it’s accessible to everyone or can be used by everyone. Look at the history of cars for example – the first motor vehicle run on a combustion engine was built in the 1870’s. It wasn’t until approximately 50 years later though that cars were being mass produced to a degree where they became affordable. Until then, cars existed alongside the horse and cart because it was just the start of the age of the motor vehicle.

For some of us, digital tech is a part and parcel of everyday life. We use it at work and for leisure, and we’re comfortable with it. For others, it isn’t something that they’ve been required to use so they are not inclined to learn how. Then there’s the group of people who have been priced out of the digital evolution and can’t keep up.

There is a digital divide and it’s causing accessibility issues.

Think back to when COVID vaccination certificates were required. The government were very quick to assure everyone that they would be easily accessible on an app, but the reality was that the Service WA app was ridiculously convoluted to set up and it assumed that everyone had a Smartphone. It also assumed that everyone had not only an email address but also a MyGov account. The sheer number of people I had to help to get them set up from scratch was a clear indicator that we definitely have not transitioned into the digital age fully.

Have you tried to apply for a passport recently? Or a tax file number? Gone are the days where you could pick a form up from the Post Office. Now, it’s all done online. Sometimes you can print a form off the website, but even if this is an option, it’s usually hard to work out how to do it (trust me – even I’ve had trouble!). Some forms and certificates are also ‘protected’ which sounds good in theory, but it means that they can’t be printed, and they can’t be attached to emails or shared. When that form is required, it makes it very difficult. The work around? Taking a snip or screenshot of the document and then printing it out as a photo!

Even entertainment options are being affected. Disney are no longer producing DVDs, which means that Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic titles are now only accessible via streaming services. This is a huge blow for low-income families as well as those living in regional areas with low quality internet. DVD usage has been declining but for certain demographics, they’re still very much a part of their lives and with Disney taking this step, it’s likely that other companies will follow suit.

The digital age may be booming but the digital divide is growing and sadly, it is the most vulnerable people in society who will lose out the most.