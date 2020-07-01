Shaving the world from blood cancer

Every day in Australia 41 people are diagnosed with blood cancers and 20 will die from it. Blood cancer is one of the four most frequently diagnosed cancers in the country and one of the leading causes of cancer related deaths.

The numbers are staggering and it’s estimated that by 2035 these numbers will have doubled. The Leukaemia Foundation raise much needed funds each year for research and support of patients and their families via the World’s Greatest Shave.

Several staff and their families from Shire of Chittering have firsthand experience with blood cancer and so they’ve formed a team and are participating in this year’s World’s Greatest Shave.

Library Officer, Team Captain and veteran head shaver Annie Hudson says, “My mum was diagnosed with B Cell Lymphoma at the start of 2017 and watching her go through her treatment was heartbreaking. The people that the Leukaemia Foundation support aren’t just faceless names, they are real people with powerful stories of their own and it’s these people that we’re doing this for.”

On Saturday 1 August at 10 am the team will gather at the front of the Bindoon Library to take part. Annie, Petal, Graham, Rick, and Library Volunteer Sue are shaving their heads, Ash and Rick are shaving off their beards, and Ali and Tash will have their hair coloured. The community are welcome to come along and support the team, and if they’re feeling especially brave, they’re welcome to join the team in participating.

“We’ve already had several community members sign up to either shave their heads or colour their hair,” says Annie. “Jayne will be shaving her head, John will be shaving his head and moustache, and Gina will be colouring her hair. The more the merrier so if you’d like to join us, just contact me at the Library or join the team via our fundraising page.”

Chittering Cancer Support Group will also be there on the morning to support the team and to promote the service they offer. The group provides a safe place for those affected by cancer to share experiences and feelings, to support each other and connect with others affected by cancer within Chittering, and to obtain information to learn coping skills and improve wellbeing. Come down and chat to their friendly and approachable members to learn more.

If you’d like to donate to support the teams’ shave, go to http://my.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/chityeah and if you’d like more information contact Annie on 9576 4610.