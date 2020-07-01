Grievance over noisy NorthLink raised in parliament

The biggest road infrastructure project in WA’s history is starting to cause headaches for Main Roads and Bullsbrook/Ellenrook residents alike.

The issue of excessive noise generated by the use of a chip seal surface on the northern section of the NorthLink was taken to parliament on Thursday 25 June, with Shadow Transport Minister Libby Mettam delivering a grievance in parliament on behalf of affected residents.

Although the previous government signed a contract in December 2016 committing to a chip seal for NorthLink Stage 3, it does not appear this information was adequately communicated to stakeholders during community consultations with Main Roads WA.

A member of the community reference group during the planning stages, who does not wish to be named said, “I attended all the meetings and in one specific meeting I asked why there were no mitigation measures north of Maralla Road. I was told that they were going to use a quiet road surface.

“I foolishly trusted them and at the time, never checked to see if it was raised in the minutes. I have since looked through the minutes of the meetings and there is no mention.”

While Main Roads had only received 18 noise complaints at the time the grievance was lodged, more than 260 people are part of the ‘Residents Against NorthLink Noise’ Facebook group, some of whom rallied on the steps of Parliament House the day the grievance was lodged.

If you have concerns about the noise, email NorthLink WA Team on info@northlinkwa.com.au or contact Dean Roberts on 0419 907 230.

Main Roads agreed to bring forward noise modelling, and this has now commenced.