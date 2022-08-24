ShaBo STUDIO is a boutique portrait studio owned and operated by Lower Chittering resident Sharon Gerschwitz. Sharon is celebrating her one-year anniversary in her new studio at Swan Valley Central and will be participating in the City of Swan Open Studios 2022.

Swan Open Studios is an artist-led initiative coordinated by local artists of the City of Swan region. You can read more about this at www.ellenbrookarts.com.au/open-studios and be sure to take a look at our other local artists who will be artists’ in residence at the Ethel Warren Bullsbrook Community Centre.

The Open Studios 2022 will be held from 27 August through 4 September 2022.

In addition to creating stunning portraits of her clients, Sharon has been on a mission to change the way we view ourselves as aging women and the way we are viewed by the world through her forty over forty project! Sharon has photographed forty women over the age of forty and will be showcasing them alongside their story in an open exhibition in her Studio during the Swan Open Studios 2022 timeline.

You can read more about this on her website

Dates and times that ShaBo STUDIO will be open to the public:

Saturday 27 August 10 am to 3 pm

Sunday 28 August 10 am to 3 pm

Wednesday 31 August 11 am to 2:30 pm

Thursday 1 September 11 am to 2:30 pm

Friday 2 September 11 am to 2:30 pm

Saturday 3 September 10 am to 3 pm

Sunday 4 September 10 am to 3 pm

ShaBo Studios specialises in Maternity, Newborns, Babies, Teens, Family and Boudoir Portraits.