Roasted peach salad

Ingredients:
4 small peaches, peeled and diced
Juice of 2 limes, about 1/4 cup juice
2 teaspoons honey
2 to 3 tablespoons diced red bell pepper
1 tablespoon finely minced jalapeno pepper, or to taste
1 heaping tablespoon chopped cilantro
1 small clove garlic, finely minced
2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion or sweet onion
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients and refrigerate until serving time. The flavors are best if the salsa is refrigerated for 4 hours or overnight. Serve with grilled or broiled fish, pork, or chicken