Roasted peach salad

Ingredients:

4 small peaches, peeled and diced

Juice of 2 limes, about 1/4 cup juice

2 teaspoons honey

2 to 3 tablespoons diced red bell pepper

1 tablespoon finely minced jalapeno pepper, or to taste

1 heaping tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 small clove garlic, finely minced

2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion or sweet onion



Preparation:

Combine all ingredients and refrigerate until serving time. The flavors are best if the salsa is refrigerated for 4 hours or overnight. Serve with grilled or broiled fish, pork, or chicken