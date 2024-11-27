Potato, sage and cheddar galette

Ingredients:

2 tbs olive oil

2 onions, thinly sliced

2kg potatoes, peeled, thinly sliced

50g unsalted butter, melted, plus 20g extra to pan-fry

200g mature cheddar cheese, grated

1/4 cup chopped sage leaves, plus extra whole leaves to garnish



Method

Preheat oven to 180 degrees C

Grease and line base and sides of a 22cm springform pan.

Heat oil in a fry pan over medium-low heat. Add onion, season then cook for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened but not coloured.

Arrange a layer of potatoes around the sides of the pan with edges overlapping. Repeat, brushing with butter. Top with one-third each of the onion, cheese and chopped sage. Season, repeat layers twice, then finish with a layer of potato. Brush with butter then loosely cover with foil.

Bake for 45 minutes or until tender. Remove the foil and continue to bake for a further 45 minutes or until brown. Rest on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, melt the extra butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the extra sage leaves, then fry for 1-2 minutes until crisp. Drain or paper towel. Garnish the galette with the crisp sage leaves, then slice into wedges and serve.