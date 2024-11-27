Keep the kids busy in the kitchen making these cute gingerbread hearts. Great for gifts or decorations!
Ingredients
750g self raising flour
2 teaspoons mixed spice
1 teaspoons ground ginger
180g clear honey
370g dark soft brown sugar
100g unsalted butter
2 eggs beaten
2 tablespoons of lemon juice
Zest of 1/2 lemon
Method
Sift flour & spices together, place in large bowl or on work surface, make a well in the centre.
Melt butter, honey and sugar together and add lemon juice & zest, leave to cool down a bit.
Pour cooled melted butter mix into well in dry ingredients, add beaten eggs & knead to form a dough (this bit gets messy)
Roll out dough on well floured surface to about 1 and a half cm thick, and use a shape cutter to cut out your shape.
Bake all the pieces together at 180c for 20-25 minutes until firm and a nice golden brown.
This is the best time to punch a small hole for the ribbon – using a skewer.