Keep the kids busy in the kitchen making these cute gingerbread hearts. Great for gifts or decorations!

Ingredients

750g self raising flour

2 teaspoons mixed spice

1 teaspoons ground ginger

180g clear honey

370g dark soft brown sugar

100g unsalted butter

2 eggs beaten

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

Zest of 1/2 lemon



Method

Sift flour & spices together, place in large bowl or on work surface, make a well in the centre.

Melt butter, honey and sugar together and add lemon juice & zest, leave to cool down a bit.

Pour cooled melted butter mix into well in dry ingredients, add beaten eggs & knead to form a dough (this bit gets messy)

Roll out dough on well floured surface to about 1 and a half cm thick, and use a shape cutter to cut out your shape.

Bake all the pieces together at 180c for 20-25 minutes until firm and a nice golden brown.

This is the best time to punch a small hole for the ribbon – using a skewer.