Ice cream pudding

For all the flavour of a traditional Christmas pudding with a summertime Aussie twist try this ice cream version!

1 cup of mixed fruit

1/4 cup cherries

1/4 cup brandy (or use orange juice instead)

1/2 cup toasted chopped pistachios, choc buds (whatever festive bits you have)

1 tsp mixed spice

2 litres vanilla ice cream (soften by leaving out for a while before using)

Chocolate ice magic



Combine all the fruits, soak with the brandy (or orange juice), leave for 2-3 hours.

Add nuts and spice, quickly fold through the slightly softened ice cream.

Pour into a large ‘pudding mould’ or basin lined with cling wrap (for easier de-moulding later).

Cover and freeze.

Freeze overnight then turn out onto a plate. Squeeze the ice magic over the top of the pudding so it drips down the edges of the pudding. (Ice magic won’t melt the ice cream as much as melted chocolate.)

Top with a few glace cherries and mint leaves. Serve Immediately.