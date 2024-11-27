Mushroom nut loaf

This nutloaf is fabulous for Christmas. It is great as a main course and served with fresh cranberry or apricot sauce. It can also be used as a stuffing, pressed in to patties and baked or shaped into quenelles and served as a side to a traditional Xmas meal.

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Leek, washed, trimmed and sliced

400g Mushrooms, sliced

1 1/2 cups Brazil Nuts

1 1/3 cups raw Cashews

1/4 cup Parsley, chopped

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Pepper

1 cup fresh Wholemeal Breadcrumbs



Preheat oven to 180C. Grease a 11x21cm loaf tin and line the base with baking paper.

Heat the oil in a frypan, add the leek, mushrooms and salt and pepper. Cook on high heat stirring regularly until slightly browned. Cool.

Place the nuts in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped, do not over-process.

Put half of the nuts in a large bowl and leave the remaining in the food processor. Add half of the fried mushroom and leek mixture to the bowl and add the other half to the food processor.

Blend the mushroom and nut mixture until it looks like a pate, you may need to scrape the sides down a few times to do this. Place this mixture into the large bowl and add the parsley and breadcrumbs. Mix well.

Press the mixture firmly into the loaf tin and bake for 45 minutes or until firm. Leave for 15 mins then turn out. Cut into thick slices and serve warm or cool.