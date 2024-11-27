Beetroot relish (goût de betterave)

The French use beets in various ways, either as a salad, in a dessert, as a condiment or as a side dish. Here we have a tasty beetroot relish recipe for adding to your collection of condiments to enjoy at Christmas time.

This relish is packed with wonderful flavours and makes a great accompaniment to any festive table.You can use it with any meat, particularly with ham and chicken.

INGREDIENTS:

2 kg raw beetroot coarsely grated.

3 thinly sliced red onions

3 large green apples, peeled and grated

Zest and juice of 2 oranges

2 tbsp mustard seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

2 tsp ground cloves

2 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp herbs de Provence

600 ml red wine vinegar

600 g brown sugar

TO PREPARE:

In a large pan, mix all of the ingredients together and gently bring to a simmer.

Cook for an hour and a half on a very low heat and stir often until the relish becomes thick.

You can choose to either bottle it or keep it in the fridge. I found that this relish became thicker after a couple of days, so don’t be disheartened if you feel that there is too much liquid, it will be absorbed.

Although this can be eaten immediately, it will improve over a few days or even weeks.