Beetroot relish (goût de betterave)

The French use beets in various ways, either as a salad, in a dessert, as a condiment or as a side dish. Here we have a tasty beetroot relish recipe for adding to your collection of condiments to enjoy at Christmas time.
This relish is packed with wonderful flavours and makes a great accompaniment to any festive table.You can use it with any meat, particularly with ham and chicken.
INGREDIENTS:
2 kg raw beetroot coarsely grated.
3 thinly sliced red onions
3 large green apples, peeled and grated
Zest and juice of 2 oranges
2 tbsp mustard seeds
1 tbsp fennel seeds
2 tsp ground cloves
2 tsp ground cinnamon
2 tsp herbs de Provence
600 ml red wine vinegar
600 g brown sugar
TO PREPARE:
In a large pan, mix all of the ingredients together and gently bring to a simmer.
Cook for an hour and a half on a very low heat and stir often until the relish becomes thick.
You can choose to either bottle it or keep it in the fridge. I found that this relish became thicker after a couple of days, so don’t be disheartened if you feel that there is too much liquid, it will be absorbed.
Although this can be eaten immediately, it will improve over a few days or even weeks.