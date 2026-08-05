Jodie Corp

Before I moved to Bindoon over four years ago, I was looking for a group where I could meet new people while giving back to the community. That’s when I came across the CWA Bindoon Belles Facebook page. I plucked up the courage to attend a meeting.



I was nervous walking in, but I quickly discovered that all the ladies were incredibly welcoming. During my first year with the CWA Bindoon Belles, I gradually relaxed and gained confidence thanks to the encouragement and support I received.



There was just one small problem, I’ve never been much of a cook! At our meetings, everyone brings a plate of homemade goodies to share. Anyone who knows me knows that cooking and baking have never been my strong suit, so the thought of bringing something along was a little daunting.



I have to admit, my first attempt was a cake made from a packet cake mix. The ladies were very proud of me… until I confessed it came from a packet! That inspired me to start searching online for simple recipes and that’s when I stumbled across Pineapple Lump Slice.



I decided to give it a go and to my surprise, everyone loved it. Since then, it has become my go-to slice whenever I need to bake, not just for the CWA Bindoon Belles, but for family gatherings, community events and any other occasion that calls for a sweet treat.

I hope you enjoy it as much as we do!



Ingredients