Jodie Corp
Before I moved to Bindoon over four years ago, I was looking for a group where I could meet new people while giving back to the community. That’s when I came across the CWA Bindoon Belles Facebook page. I plucked up the courage to attend a meeting.
I was nervous walking in, but I quickly discovered that all the ladies were incredibly welcoming. During my first year with the CWA Bindoon Belles, I gradually relaxed and gained confidence thanks to the encouragement and support I received.
There was just one small problem, I’ve never been much of a cook! At our meetings, everyone brings a plate of homemade goodies to share. Anyone who knows me knows that cooking and baking have never been my strong suit, so the thought of bringing something along was a little daunting.
I have to admit, my first attempt was a cake made from a packet cake mix. The ladies were very proud of me… until I confessed it came from a packet! That inspired me to start searching online for simple recipes and that’s when I stumbled across Pineapple Lump Slice.
I decided to give it a go and to my surprise, everyone loved it. Since then, it has become my go-to slice whenever I need to bake, not just for the CWA Bindoon Belles, but for family gatherings, community events and any other occasion that calls for a sweet treat.
I hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
Ingredients
- 165 g butter, chopped, plus 45g extra
- 200 g Baking Milk Chocolate, chopped
- 395 g can condensed milk
- 185 g bag Pascall Pineapple Lumps (I used 1-2 bags)
- 1 packet of milk arrowroot biscuits, crushed (you may need to use less or more)
- 200 g Baking Dark Chocolate 45% Cocoa, chopped
- Method
- Lightly grease a 16 x 26 cm slice pan and line with baking paper, allowing the 2 long sides to overhang.
- Combine the butter, milk chocolate and condensed milk in a small saucepan over a low heat. Cook, stirring for 5 minutes or until melted and smooth.
- Reserve 10 pineapple lumps. Chop the remainder. Combine the biscuits and chopped lumps in a large bowl and make a well in the centre. Add the butter mixture and stir to combine.
- Transfer to the slice pan. Use a palette knife or the back of a spoon to spread the mixture out in an even layer. Place in the fridge for 2 hours to set.
- Chop the 10 reserved lumps. Melt the dark chocolate and extra butter in a bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (don’t let the bowl touch the water). Stir until smooth.
- Spread chocolate mixture over the slice. Sprinkle over the reserved lumps. Place in the fridge overnight or until firm. Use the baking paper to lift the slice from the pan and cut into 24 pieces to serve.