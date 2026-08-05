Looking back on 200 issues of Northern Valleys News

As much as I loathe public introspection, the 200th issue of our Northern Valleys News is the special occasion demanding such a thing.



Looking back over the vast and varied cover stories of the past 15+ years, I’m happy to say I think we’ve achieved our initial goal – uncovering the hidden treasures of the region. Indeed, so many treasures and so many stories have been brought to light. So many industrious and creative people doing their thing – growing and inventing, making and doing – it’s nothing less than inspiring! As overused as the term is.



I generally prefer to refer to the Northern Valleys News as a platform for our community rather than anything created by individuals. It’s a place for sharing and a place for community voices to be heard. It’s no more mine or ours than anyone’s – yet there are specific people to be thanked for making it happen.



Jackie, my co-founder, and Kyra, our editor, are very important to acknowledge. Their contributions are fundamental.



So too are the many regular and irregular contributors who take the time to share the stories and pictures of our region. Those who write regular columns, or who have done so in the past, are held in especially high esteem.



Our advertisers are the machine that fuels us – their investment is a mutually beneficial driver essential to our momentum. Without them, we would never be able to offer a free and unbiased newspaper.



Kyra has also spent some time reflecting on what the view from inside the NVN reveals about the region. “I definitely echo Tamieka’s sentiment that the NVN is a platform for our community. And what a privilege it is to provide it – not only as an outlet for all these wonderful people and groups to share their stories, but also as a way of discovering they exist in the first place,” she said.



“Few people get a true insight into just how many others are squirrelling away behind the scenes to make our region a better place. As a reader, I hope you get a sense of that, but as an editor, I certainly do – and my worldview is far richer for it.



“I’m quite proud that we largely bring you positive news – and that it is the number one comment I receive from people who take the time to phone or email me with feedback. It is a welcome tonic to the barrage of negativity we encounter through mainstream media outlets, and I hope it reminds you that good people are doing good things all around us.”



On our 200th issue, I am particularly drawn to thank our cover heroes, whose faces grace the amazing collection in our special cover liftout this issue (read online here). Looking back, I see a map of our community and of its people.



Some are gone now – a significant number, actually – including our latest cover hero, Chris Kelsey, who, most sadly, passed just after the last issue hit the streets. People like Ann Graham, Rodger Duggan, and Dom Latassa made significant contributions to the foodscape and richness of our region, and it is so lovely to see their smiling faces in the mix and remember their legacies.



Some people were reluctant to be featured but were brave enough to share their mission anyway. Many were glad to promote their purpose and relished the opportunity to ‘go viral’ – even just in print.



A few people have even appeared twice on the cover – see if you can guess who. There are also many stories that deserve an update as time goes on. They too have evolved over the past 200 issues