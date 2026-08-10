Lit from within



Inspired by both her underwater scuba diving experiences and her own inner journey, Jurien Bay artist Kiera Jean has created a luminous art collection that shines a light on the beauty of the Indian Ocean and the life within it.



Kiera says the discovery of a special luminescence paint sparked a creative vision – ultimately leading her to move on from markets and open her own gallery after many years as a mural artist.



“It was one of those moments when a switch flicks on in your heart like a light bulb. I just knew!”



She says experimenting with the phosphor-based paint, which emits light after exposure to an energy source, worked amazingly well in capturing the essence of being underwater.



“The ocean is a part of my heart. I feel indescribably at peace when I am in it, on it, or standing at its vast, open doorway. I love the colours, the secrets, and all the creatures within its great depths. By using the science of photoluminescence in my artworks, I can take you to the dark, still, and peaceful depths below.”



Drawing from photographs and mental imagery, Kiera soon had a series of new works lining the walls of her house.



“As an artist, you need 10 good pieces to hold an exhibition, and that was something I wanted to cross off the bucket list.”



The shop on Murray Street in Jurien Bay, behind Oneh Restaurant, had been vacant for some time when Kiera approached the owner and asked if she could lease it for six weeks to hold a pop-up exhibition.



“That was nearly 10 years ago,” she explains, “and it has just turned into this!”



Kiera had been running her gallery, Sea Spray Art, for more than a year, with solid sales and strong local interest, when she discovered the paint could be supercharged with ultraviolet light. This prompted her to develop the full experience now offered at the gallery.



Setting the scene with soft music and dimmed lights, Kiera invites visitors to explore the artworks before the blinds come down and the magic begins.



“Let the calmness wash over you. Enjoy the dive,” she says.



“People often find it quite emotional. The men surprise me too – often they start out sitting in the car and get dragged in. Then they are the ones skipping out with a cushion under their arm!”



Estimating her sales at more than 1,000 paintings, the self-taught artist has now extended her range to include prints, clothing, and cushions. She has also recently started dabbling in pottery, creating shipwreck-inspired pieces that offer visitors a practical artwork to take home.

“It’s probably a 50–50 split between tourists and locals who buy my work. Over the years, I’ve lost count of the paintings I’ve sold.”



While Kiera says the demand for her work has always been strong, running a small business has its challenges. “Then someone will come in and really connect with the work, and it makes it all worthwhile,” she says.



You can visit the gallery and experience the mesmerising underwater glow experience from Wednesday to Saturday, 11 am–2 pm, and on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6.30–8.30 pm.