Perfect polenta porridge

Serve warm on a beautiful winter’s day. Serves 2!

Recipe by Concetta Sultan, photo by Danica Zuks

Ingredients – polenta

• ½ cup Australian polenta

• 1 cup tinned organic coconut milk

• 1 cup water

• 30 g salted butter

Ingredients – topping

• 1 large brown bosc pear, unpeeled and sliced from top to bottom, into 6 slices, seeds and all

• 40 g salted butter

• 1 tbsp pomegranate molasses

• 2 tbsp water

• 1 pinch ground cinnamon

• 4 tbsp yoghurt

• 150 g raw mix of Seeds and Nuts

• Handful fresh berries

• Handful fresh coriander leaves

Method – Topping (prepare first)

• Lightly melt butter in a medium frypan

• Add Pomegranate sauce, water and cinnamon to the pan

• Stir well to combine all ingredients

• On medium heat, evenly place sliced pear to the pan and simmer for a few minutes on both sides just until pear starts to soften.

• Set aside and keep warm until polenta is cooked and ready to serve.

Polenta

• Combine both coconut milk and water in a large saucepan and bring to the boil over high heat.

• Reduce to moderate heat

• Gradually add polenta and butter to the saucepan, stirring continuously for 10 minutes

• Reduce heat to low and continue stirring for a further 5 minutes until cooked.

Serving – work quickly

• In two large, flat style bowls, thickly and evenly spread half the polenta in each bowl, using the back of a large spoon.

• Add 2 tablespoon of yoghurt in the centre of each bowl

• Add half the cooked pears over the yoghurt in each bowl

• Sprinkle the raw nuts, seeds, and berries over each plate

• Then drizzle the remaining sauce from the pan over the ingredients in each bowl

• Finally, add a few beautiful leaves of coriander for a very special finish to this dish