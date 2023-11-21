Perfect polenta porridge

Serve warm on a beautiful winter’s day. Serves 2!
Recipe by Concetta Sultan, photo by Danica Zuks
Ingredients – polenta
• ½ cup Australian polenta
• 1 cup tinned organic coconut milk
• 1 cup water
• 30 g salted butter
Ingredients – topping
• 1 large brown bosc pear, unpeeled and sliced from top to bottom, into 6 slices, seeds and all
• 40 g salted butter
• 1 tbsp pomegranate molasses
• 2 tbsp water
• 1 pinch ground cinnamon
• 4 tbsp yoghurt
• 150 g raw mix of Seeds and Nuts
• Handful fresh berries
• Handful fresh coriander leaves
Method – Topping (prepare first)
• Lightly melt butter in a medium frypan
• Add Pomegranate sauce, water and cinnamon to the pan
• Stir well to combine all ingredients
• On medium heat, evenly place sliced pear to the pan and simmer for a few minutes on both sides just until pear starts to soften.
• Set aside and keep warm until polenta is cooked and ready to serve.
Polenta
• Combine both coconut milk and water in a large saucepan and bring to the boil over high heat.
• Reduce to moderate heat
• Gradually add polenta and butter to the saucepan, stirring continuously for 10 minutes
• Reduce heat to low and continue stirring for a further 5 minutes until cooked.
Serving – work quickly
• In two large, flat style bowls, thickly and evenly spread half the polenta in each bowl, using the back of a large spoon.
• Add 2 tablespoon of yoghurt in the centre of each bowl
• Add half the cooked pears over the yoghurt in each bowl
• Sprinkle the raw nuts, seeds, and berries over each plate
• Then drizzle the remaining sauce from the pan over the ingredients in each bowl
• Finally, add a few beautiful leaves of coriander for a very special finish to this dish