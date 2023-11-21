Peanut butter eggs

I’ve been a long time fan of Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups, and back in the 90’s my American friend would post them to me from the US! Whilst I would never condone such a flagrant disregard for food miles these days, I do love that fabulous combination of peanut butter and chocolate, and this recipe, although not to everyone’s taste, certainly ticks the box for me!

Ingredients

6 generous tablespoons peanut butter

5 teaspoons honey

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup coconut or lupin flour

½ cup natural oats

¼ teaspoon salt

Chocolate Coating:

200 g block chocolate (I used dark)

1 teaspoon coconut oil (optional)

Instructions

Line a large tray with baking paper.

In a large microwave-safe bowl, spoon in peanut butter, honey and vanilla. Stir together – blast for 30 secs in the microwave if the mixture is too thick.

Add the coconut flour and oats and stir until well combined. The mixture should be like cookie dough. If it’s too soft to roll into balls, add a little more coconut flour to firm it up.

Roll the dough into balls, each about 5 cms in diameter, and place on the tray. Flatten each into an oval egg shape and freeze 1 hour until firm.

Chocolate Coating